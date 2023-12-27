Shin Shin embraces complexity and challenges in residential architecture - and beyond
Shin Shin Architecture is an emerging Los Angeles firm that rises to the challenges of the contemporary residential landscape and beyond
Female and minority owned Shin Shin Architecture studio was founded in Santa Monica by principal Melissa Shin in 2019. It comprises a small team of just three - ‘plus our furry intern, Maya!’ Shin laughs. The Los Angeles and Detroit-based practice’s work ranges from ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units) and single-family homes to multi-family residences and mixed-use commercial spaces - as this is an architecture studio focusing much of its energy and passion on exploring issues surrounding themes of housing.
Shin Shin: a studio focusing on residential architecture and more
Not that the team doesn’t enjoy a new challenge. ‘The practice is defined by playfulness, sensitivity, and curiosity, but is deeply reinforced by meaningful collaborations with clients and communities. We embrace the eccentricities and conversations that every project brings and celebrate them through a narrative-based approach to architecture and problem solving - every project has a story,’ Shin says.
Working with physical model making and image making through rendering, collage, and photography, Shin and her colleagues develop schemes that attract attention through their simplicity and efficiency. A key example, and one they consider their breakthrough project is Mouse House (2020), an extensive renovation of a single-family residence in Los Angeles. The studio’s radical approach, inspired by the ‘shifting legislation in California’ to address the need for housing, with this project, an original 1923 house was split in two, offering a home with a rental ADU unit attached to it, helping to support its owners with steady income.
‘I love a good challenge and embrace complexity. My ideal project is probably one that mixes as many programs as possible, but this can often be difficult in California because of the restrictions for changing use types,’ Shin says. ‘Architects in the US need to keep pushing for increased transparency regarding fees and the value of the services that we provide.’
In 2022, Shin Shin teamed up with arts education non-profit ‘Wide Rainbow’ to design mobile modular bookcases for public schools with limited pandemic recovery programs in Detroit, Inglewood, and the Bronx - showcasing the breadth of the studio’s explorations and activity, beyond the housing sector. ‘Each installation holds over 1000-books and promotes art-based literature that is inclusive of the populations served, curated by Asmaa Walton of the Black Art Library,’ says Shin.
‘One of the most humbling aspects of the process was collaborating with local fabrication teams in each city and learning about all the ways in which the same design could be re-produced through different techniques depending on each team’s tools and resources. I strive to bring the same open-minded attitude to all our projects.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Year in review: top 10 gadgets of 2023, as selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell
Our top 10 gadgets of 2023 are, by definition, items we do not need. Yet, from an e-ink tablet to a flip phone and a coffee maker, they are things we couldn’t help but admire
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Boxing Day: seductive beauty packaging from the past year
On Boxing Day, we reflect on some of the most seductive beauty packaging of 2023, from Hermès to Rabanne
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Les Airelles Courchevel is a one-of-a-kind ski haven
Les Airelles Courchevel offers a truly luxurious stay in the heart of the Trois Vallées
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Jerome Byron talks multi-disciplinarity and collaboration in spatial design
Jerome Byron's multidisciplinary work spans architecture, interior design and furniture - making his California- and Germany- based practice one to watch
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Riff Studio talks about its architecture process - and ‘riffing’
Riff Studio is a Los Angeles and New York based studio around the ‘process of riffing,’ and forms part of our series of emerging Californian studios that make waves in the industry this year
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Designing Justice + Designing Spaces calls for radical reimagining in architecture
Designing Justice + Designing Spaces is one of the emerging studios from California that are changing the architecture scene in the context of the criminal legal system and beyond
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Los Angeles based studio MILLIØNS' 'expansive' view of architecture
MILLIØNS is a multi-hyphenated practice from California, inspiring with their expansive view of architecture
By Mimi Zeiger Published
-
The Open Workshop explores the radical in architecture
The Open Workshop is an emerging Californian studio from San Francisco making waves with its ideas around what's 'radical' in architecture
By Mimi Zeiger Published
-
Terremoto and its 'unapologetically ecologically focused landscapes' in California
Terremoto, the dynamic and gentle landscape architecture firm, is part of our series of emerging studios that spearhead change in California
By Mimi Zeiger Published
-
OWIU puts craft and wellbeing at the forefront if its California practice
Los Angeles’ OWIU – whose practice spans from architecture to pottery – features in our series on emerging California studios
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
‘Frank Lloyd Wright’s Southwestern Pennsylvania’: two exhibitions bring new life to historic designs
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Southwestern Pennsylvania and Fallingwater designs, realised and unrealised, are celebrated in two exhibitions, at The Westmoreland and at Fallingwater itself
By Audrey Henderson Published