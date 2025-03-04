An Upstate Sao Paulo house embraces calm and the surrounding rolling hills

BGM House, an Upstate Sao Paulo house by Jacobsen Arquitetura, is a low, balanced affair making the most of its rural setting

(Image credit: Fernando Guerra)
An Upstate Sao Paulo house was designed to take in its rural setting of green fields and rolling hills. Blending this with Brazil's modernist architecture legacy and its author's, established architecture practice Jacobsen Arquitetura, deft hand at residential design, and what you get is BGM House - a balanced, contemporary home that feels at one with both its countryside context and 21st century lifestyle.

(Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

Tour BGM House, an Upstate Sao Paulo house by Jacobsen Arquitetura

The residential complex spans a sloped, generous, leafy site and is organised around three main volumes placed around a central open space. Unobstracted vistas and large windows and terraces ensure the villa makes the most of its surrounding landscape that includes a mountain range and a golf course in the distance.

(Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

The home's three main cores help make clear its internal arrangement. Composed as a sequence of volumes, the layout features one 'hub' containing the family rooms and their en suite bathrooms; a central building where the communal and social spaces are; and guest accommodation at the opposite end.

(Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

The architects write: 'It was important that this separation between volumes was architecturally translated in a fluid manner, preserving paths and circulations. The volumes that make up the house, therefore, are distributed radially from the social volume, which has a living and dining room (connected by a leafy internal garden), kitchen and an extensive balcony that opens onto the lawn, covered by the cantilever of a large eaves.'

(Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

Creating a sense of calm was important to both the architects and their clients, and as a result, the creative team prioritised natural light and views of nature and the horizon, as well as using natural materials indoors - such as stone and timber. Keeping everything to a single, ground level volume accentuates a connection with the earth, anchoring the scheme to the land.

(Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

A lower level, sunken into the earth, allows capacity for auxiliary spaces as well as the home's leisure program. It features a gourmet lounge, swimming pool, beach tennis, gym, spa and children's room, as well as the garage and service area.

(Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

Finally, carefully curated interiors add to the experience, the architects explain in their statement: 'Works of art, signed furniture and design pieces were carefully selected to compose the interior design project, with the careful eye of our team along with the clients.'

(Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

jacobsenarquitetura.com

