Cosy-up in a snowy Canadian cabin inspired by utilitarian farmhouses
Inspired by local farmhouses, Canadian cabin Timbertop is a minimalist shelter overlooking the woodland home of wild deer, porcupines and turkeys
Across a field of powdery snow lies a minimalist Canadian cabin by Akb Architects; welcome to Timbertop. The four-bedroom home located in Mono, Ontario, was designed for a family that share a love for the outdoors. The structure's single-storey plan was conceived to help with practicality and ease of movement during action-packed getaways. Fittingly, the residence is also equipped with a large mudroom and shoe cubbies, as well as shelves to store seasonal equipment and embrace country life.
Situated on top of a clearing within the landscape that the client lovingly calls the 'Rolling Hills of Old Ontario', the 200-acre property has remained in the same family for many generations. When the land was first purchased and built upon, the old structure on site eventually outlived its usefulness and was removed, leaving behind space for a new residence.
Tour this minimalist Canadian cabin
Timbertop was designed with the intention of serving as a weekend getaway for the new generation of the family and its three young children. Given its location, it is the perfect spot to enjoy the surrounding trails while walking, horseback riding, snowmobiling, and using ATVs. The woodland is home to deer, porcupines and turkeys.
When designing the home for their clients, the architects referenced local barns and farm structures. ‘The design draws inspiration from local agrarian building typologies, reinterpreted through a contemporary lens,’ explains AKB Architects’ creative director Kelly Buffey, also behind striking holiday homes such as Whistling Wind. ‘It pays homage to the powerful simplicity of utilitarian barn forms and the understated character of traditional Ontario farmhouses, historically clad in white-painted clapboard.' This creates a narrative between past and present and creates, what Buffey describes as a ‘subtle tension that feels both bold and restrained’.
Words such as 'bold' and 'restrained' could also extend to the environment, which posed the biggest challenge for the architects when designing the home. ‘Construction spanned two winter seasons, bringing relentless snowfall and drifting snow. Situated on a plateau at the crest of a hill, the site is exposed and often windy. Before the structure was enclosed, snow had to be cleared from the interior repeatedly, only to blow back in with each wind squall,’ says Buffey.
Regardless, the team prevailed, their efforts resulting in a cosy cabin-like home. Inside the residence, the open kitchen with a harvest table acts as a social area, bookmarked by a built-in pantry and library wall.
However, it is the main living space which is Buffey’s favourite area. Located beneath the gabled roof, the long windows invite light, which animates the interior. Buffey tells Wallpaper*: ‘It provides a space of mental stillness, where everything feels inevitable, effortless, and deeply human.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘I want visitors to feel an immediate sense of intimacy and belonging – like a warm embrace. The architecture is meant to dissolve rather than impress; it invites presence. Light is choreographed to move quietly through the spaces, revealing subtle textures and framing views of the surrounding landscape. There’s a balance of precision and warmth where beauty inspires an experience that I hope makes people feel both uplifted and grounded.’
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
Margaret Howell celebrates the ‘modern and grounded’ work of British weaver Peter Collingwood with a rare exhibition and calendar
One of the 20th century’s seminal weavers, the exhibition provides a serene respite from Frieze London, unfolding in Margaret Howell’s London store
-
Out of office: The Wallpaper* editors' picks of the week
The London office of Wallpaper* had a very important visitor this week. Elsewhere, the team traverse a week at Frieze
-
Alexandre de Betak on getting lost to find himself in London
As the world-renowned artistic director opens his first personal studio in London during Frieze Week, Alexandre de Betak reflects on leaving the fashion runway behind to explore light, space and creative freedom
-
Buy yourself a Sanctuary, a serene house above the British Columbia landscape
The Sanctuary was designed by BattersbyHowat for clients who wanted a contemporary home that was also a retreat into nature. Now it’s on the market via West Coast Modern
-
The Architecture Edit: Wallpaper’s houses of the month
Wallpaper* has spotlighted an array of remarkable architecture in the past month – from a pink desert home to structures that appears to float above the ground. These are the houses and buildings that most captured our attention in August 2025
-
La Maison de la Baie de l’Ours melds modernism into the shores of a Québécois lake
ACDF Architecture’s grand family retreat in Quebec offers a series of flowing living spaces and private bedrooms beneath a monumental wooden roof
-
Peel back maple branches to reveal this cosy midcentury Vancouver gem
Osler House, a midcentury Vancouver home, has been refreshed by Scott & Scott Architects, who wanted to pay tribute to the building's 20th-century modernist roots
-
A spectacular waterside house in Canada results from a radical overhaul
Splyce Design’s Shoreline House occupies an idyllic site in British Columbia. Refurbished and updated, the structure has been transformed into a waterside retreat
-
Hilborn House, one of Arthur Erickson’s few residential projects, is now on the market
The home, first sketched on an envelope at Montreal Airport, feels like a museum of modernist shapes, natural materials and indoor-outdoor living
-
This Canadian house is a precise domestic composition perched on the Nova Scotian coast
Bishop McDowell completed a new Canadian house overlooking the Atlantic, using minimal details and traditional forms to create a refined family home
-
In Canada, The Nest is a three-dimensional puzzle redefining remote living
On a wooded site on the country’s West Coast, this prefabricated retreat designed by Daria Sheina Studio is a nurturing space for low-impact living