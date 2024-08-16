Explore Strata House, the perfect Bel Air party pad
Kovac Design Studio’s Strata House is a contemporary eyrie in Bel Air with plush interiors and jaw-dropping views over Los Angeles
Strata House, set on a promontory in the heart of the Santa Monica Mountains, is a glamorous villa perfect for entertaining. Its author, Californian practice Kovac Design Studio, has form in the matter, with previous projects encompassing a similarly panoramic breeze-block house in Beverly Hills and a holiday home ideal for parties in La Quinta’s fabled Madison Club.
Tour Strata House by Kovac Design Studio
Surrounded by oak trees and greenery, the sprawling hilltop residence, now topped with two delicate cantilevers clad in shou sugi ban (charred timber), takes its name from the many layers of history found on site, which was once home to a 1960s structure by modernist architect John B Parkin.
‘Our goal was to craft a dwelling that would honour the property's pedigree and surrounding landscape while marking a new chapter better suited to its current owners,’ say the architects, Michael Kovac and Thomas Schneider. ‘Spacious areas give way to moments of warmth and intimacy within the house, which bridges the roles of family home and entertaining venue.’
An old stone base references the site's longtime evolution and provides a foundation for the home's glass-walled pavilion. ‘The space serves as the main focus piece for the entire ensemble,’ say the architects. ‘While this portion of the house was fully retrofitted to suit current building codes and energy efficiency standards, we very carefully and deliberately maintained its essence from the original 1960s Parkin house.’
The glazed pavilion, now housing a sunken lounge, is accompanied by a theatre and bar area, with services spaces and storage at the back, and stairs leading up to the bedrooms, library and an office complete with its own terrace planted with Japanese maple.
Downstairs, the lower-ground floor houses the entertaining space, including a dining room and lounge, as well as an en-suite bedroom, all with stunning views over the swimming pool terrace and the Los Angeles cityscape beyond (away from the view and into the hill are a gym, spa and wine cellar).
‘The Brazilian terrace, with its slab wood covered table, lounge area and bar appears to be everyone’s favourite space to hang out and gather in a casual area that is in close proximity to the gym and pool,’ say the architects. Another favourite is the rooftop terrace, a hidden oasis with a firepit and banquette seating surrounded by a green roof planted with soft grasses.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Midcentury glamour is the inspiration behind the elegant interiors, which feature ‘Groovy’ and ‘Ribbon’ chairs by Pierre Paulin, vintage Eileen Gray tables and ‘Djinn’ chairs by Olivier Mourgue. A ‘Sputnik’ pendant light takes centre stage in the bar area, while the dining room features custom walnut wall panelling.
Another influence is 1970s style, which shaped spaces such as the upstairs family lounge and the kitchen breakfast nook. ‘We took inspiration from 1970s op art, for example Victor Vasarely, colours by Verner Panton, and futuristic furniture from the film 2001 A Space Odyssey, among other sources,’ say the architects.
Kovac Design Studio is currently working on a series of residences in Southern California, Utah, and Manhattan, as well as on an inspiring cultural and educational centre for a not-for-profit biking organisation, which is intended to be used as part of the 2028 Olympic games to be held in Los Angeles.
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
-
‘Everything human-made is of interest to me’: Hildigunnur Birgisdóttir in Venice
Artist Hildigunnur Birgisdóttir explores consumerism at the Icelandic Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2024
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Meet Studio Boum, the agency behind fashion’s most memorable runway shows
With a flair for wowing the fashion crowd, London-based Studio Boum tailor-make magical backdrops that leave lasting impression. Here, they tell Orla Brennan what it takes to stage fashion’s biggest moments
By Orla Brennan Published
-
Seven London late-night restaurants worth staying up for
Our food critic picks the best late-night restaurants London has to offer, dishing up excellent food in stylish surroundings after midnight
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Step inside this Pacific Northwest retreat, blending into its forested surrounds
Heliotrope Architects designs a Pacific Northwest retreat – a family estate clad in Kebony wood and nestled into a forest of Western red cedars and Douglas firs just north of Seattle
By Lauren Gallow Published
-
Bask in the sun at this reborn Rancho Mirage house in the Palm Springs desert
This Rancho Mirage house is a revived modernist home, a stone’s throw from California’s Palm Springs, with interiors by Harrison Soll
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Join the Hamptons 20th Century Modern 2024 Home Tour
The Hamptons 20th Century Modern 2024 Home Tour is about to launch
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Step inside this Sag Harbor house, where strategic views ‘blow everyone’s mind’
Meadowlark, a Sag Harbor house by Garnett.DePasquale, becomes a dreamy family countryside retreat through a series of strategic, minimalist moves
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Landscape designer John Sharp explains how, when it comes to gardens, ‘manicured is never it’
John Sharp's namesake studio in Los Angeles tackles garden and landscape design with flair; we connected with him to discuss nature, style, modernist architecture, and more
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Take a spin at Xanadu Roller Arts, New York's newest rollerskating rink
Xanadu Roller Arts and its intergalactic decor are set to reignite your love for the activity from its colourful Bushwick base
By Craig Kellogg Published
-
IM Pei's Everson Museum of Art gets a modern makeover
The East Wing of the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse, NY has been given a contemporary refresh by emerging Los Angeles studio MILLIØNS
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Black Modernism’s lesser-known, at-risk architecture gems gain a lifeline
Conserving Black Modernism announces vital funding to save and preserve overlooked and endangered buildings by African American architects and designers
By Bridget Downing Published