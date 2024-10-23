This sustainable family home is an Ontario retreat in tune with its setting
Ridge House by Superkül is a private Canadian retreat that nods to its context and embraces nature and landscape
Set in the green hills of Ontario's Grey Country, Ridge House sits in the liminal space between a gentle, grass-covered slope and a forest. The residence is a project by Toronto-based architecture studio Superkül and its authors took the site's nature and nuances heavily into account when they designed this family home for their private client.
Explore Ridge House by Superkul
Preserving and working with the surroundings was paramount to the architects – as was ensuring this is a piece of sustainable architecture which respects its natural environment and works with passive design strategies. It is a home created to connect its residents with their context throughout all four seasons of the year, keeping a low (quite literally) profile and a level of openness to the outdoors.
The team writes: 'Not only did we design with the land, we also found imaginative ways to bring it inside. The principal bathroom looks out onto an internal courtyard located beneath an aperture within the cleft roof structure that opens skyward. This private garden is concealed by thin wood slats on both façades, which, together with the aperture, create a sense of airiness and filter light into the heart of the program.'
The house's volume is inspired by the landforms on site, and the interior feels equally sensitive to its site in terms of colours, materials and textures. Yet at the same time, it displays a strong contemporary minimalism throughout.
The single-level interior includes a living room, dining room, and main bedroom and bathroom. A guest wing contains a TV room, gym, and garage.
Moments, such as the firepit under the marine-grade plywood vaulted ceiling in the living space, provide cosiness which balances the tall ceilings and dramatic, geometric skylights, which help the owners track the sun through the day - making for a modern and comfortable space, fit for all weathers.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Olafur Eliasson's new light sculptures illuminate Los Angeles
Olafur Eliasson's new exhibition, 'Open,' at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, includes 11 new pieces
By Hunter Drohojowska-Philp Published
-
Sculptural fall fashion, inspired by the shapes and textures of contemporary vases
Statuesque fall fashion meets a line-up of contemporary vases, vessels and ceramics in the November Art Issue of Wallpaper*, their undulating shapes and intriguing surfaces echoing the season’s tactile mood
By Jack Moss Published
-
The new Marantz Horizon is a circular wireless speaker with style as well as substance
The Marantz Horizon projects room-filling sound from its striking sculptural form, with a touch-sensitive interface and support for all forms of streaming
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Bunkie on The Hill is a cosy Canadian cottage full of charm
Bunkie on The Hill, a design by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design, is tucked into the trees, slotting neatly into Ontario's nature
By Shawn Adams Published
-
Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024: meet the practices
In the Wallpaper* Architects Directory 2024, our latest guide to exciting, emerging practices from around the world, 20 young studios show off their projects and passion
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Svima looked to Japanese architecture, 'nature and ecology' for Passageway House in Serbia
The Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024 includes Svima, a young Canadian practice joining our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Arthur Erickson's Museum of Anthropology at UBC has been given a new lease of life in Vancouver
After an extensive renovation, The Museum of Anthropology is part Shinto shrine, part cathedral, part longhouse – and a temple to learning
By Hadani Ditmars Published
-
A dramatic new lakeside cabin in the Canadian wilderness rises above the trees
Kariouk Architects' lakeside cabin ‘m.o.r.e. CLT’ explores new material approaches while making a minimal impact on a precious landscape
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Forest Retreat is a new low-energy family house in the forests of Ontario
Set beneath a vast roof, Forest Retreat is a rich mix of local materials, craftsmanship and space for an extended family to get together in the heart of nature
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Join the West Coast Modern Week's Home Tour 2024 for modernist architecture and more
West Coast Modern Week 2024 comes with its annual home tour courtesy of the West Vancouver Art Museum, offering an extensive, immersive showcase of Canada's modernist architecture
By Hadani Ditmars Published
-
A modernist lakeside cottage in Ontario provides a perfect backdrop for family vacations
A lakeside cottage by Canadian studio Dubbeldam Architecture + Design has been shaped as a modest multigenerational retreat to accommodate the surrounding wilderness
By Jonathan Bell Published