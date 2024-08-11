Bask in the sun at this reborn Rancho Mirage house in the Palm Springs desert

A midcentury Rancho Mirage house has been redesigned to meet 21st-century styles and needs, nestled into the edge of the Californian desert outside Palm Springs. The home, a private residence, was thoroughly refreshed, with respect to its original modernist architecture (after all, the region is renowned for its selection of gems from the era, as the annual Palm Springs Modernism Week will attest), by designer Harrison Sol.

Tour this reborn Rancho Mirage house

A stone's throw from Coachella and Palm Springs city centre, Rancho Mirage is a residential neighbourhood renowned for its 20th-century homes as well as its star-studded residents, which have, over the years, included Hollywood stars and key film industry personalities.

'Rancho Mirage is a captivating piece of Hollywood history set against the allure of a sexy, beautiful desert backdrop,' says Soll. 'It has been the escape of choice since the 1920s and 1930s. This oasis is a living, breathing tribute to an era of glamour and elegance.'

It was this glamour and refinement that the designer sought to revive with his elegant reimagining of the home's interior spaces, nodding to its era's original architecture, but infusing it with a contemporary twist. 'This home is a classic California dream,' says Harrison Soll. 'I was mesmerised by the openness, connection with nature, and the location. So the opportunity to work on such a project in a familiar and beloved setting was irresistible.'

The renewed interior mixes a restrained black and white palette with moments of colour, in particular, warm brown and yellow 1970s tones. This is explored in compositions such as the living room's alpaca lemon-green bouclé mixed with a found green textile from Zak + Fox, and rich, brown leather armchairs.

Natural materials, such as timber and stone, come together to form an interior of textured, tactile surfaces. This is matched by the lush green garden of native plants outside, which enlivens the home's terraces and pool area.

'I wanted to reflect back on the original stories of Rancho Mirage desert life – houses, clubs, hotels – and bring them to life in my clients’ home,' Soll adds. 'I started with the owners’ favourite: The Tamarisk Country Club. This iconic venue, famous as a former hangout for the Rat Pack – including legends like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr – epitomises midcentury modern design, characterised by clean lines, geometric shapes, and open floor plans.

'Think retro, vintage vibes, complete with low-slung buildings, flat roofs, kidney-shaped pools, and lush palm-strewn landscapes. These elements were instrumental in informing the design, ensuring that it not only resonates with nods to desert homes of the yesteryear but also captures the leisure and exclusivity reminiscent of the Tamarisk’s heyday.'

harrisonsoll.com