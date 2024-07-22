Step inside Quinto Sol house, a verdant oasis in Mexico's Pacific Coast
Quinto Sol house by architect Cristina Grippin blends indoors and outdoors in a masterful architectural composition in the Mexican countryside
Quinto Sol house, set in a verdant site in Punta Mita in Nayarit, is a private home designed to offer a gentle – but unmistakable – connection to the Mexican West Coast's abundant nature. Its author, the emerging studio of architect Cristina Grappin, drew heavily on the site's dramatic context – the long views of the Pacific Ocean and the green cliff that forms the surrounding terrain.
Quinto Sol house: the grand tour
Crafted in three, low, independent volumes, Quinto Sol House was conceived to unfold 'in a subtle rhythm of private and public spaces,' its architect explains. 'Throughout the project, both the ocean and the lush greenery that define the Nayarit coastline are ever-present, either fully embraced by panoramic views or hinted at within spaces that gradually reveal the landscape.'
The home was imagined as an 'intimate getaway'. Grappin's expert spatial design cleverly conceals the fact that the expansive retreat contains eleven bedrooms and multiple social areas – both enclosed spaces and al fresco terraces that serve as open-air living and dining rooms to be used throughout the year, thanks to the region's warm climate.
The three structures are minimalist and remain close to the ground. From the outside, they read more as a series of small pavilions than the generous holiday home they form. Taking her cues from the local climate, materials and traditions of this part of Mexico, Grappin moulded Quinto Sol House to fit seamlessly within its site.
She writes: 'A central patio functions as an enclosed oasis and transitional space, connecting the main bedrooms – located on the highest point of the terrain for optimal views of the water – with a breezy dining and living room area. There, a low, wooden ceiling envelopes the array of natural textures found in the furniture, which prominently features contemporary Mexican designers and artisans, a fixture of Estudio Cristina Grappin’s work in interiors.'
The structure is predominantly built in locally sourced stone and wood. The textured limewashed walls and green envelope of the abundant nature on site add a tactile dimension to the composition.
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Maison Bardot sails into port on Antiparos
As the hordes head once again to the Greek Islands to bask on the beaches, Antiparos’ new gallery Maison Bardot offers a welcome dose of shade and culture combined
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
An Uxbridge annexe by Bureau de Change is a design for effortless intergenerational living
Uxbridge Bower, a residential annexe in west London, is a contemporary addition offering both privacy and connection for the needs of a family
By Tianna Williams Published
-
'You survive with grace': Alvaro Barrington at the Tate Britain
Alvaro Barrington considers Black culture with Grace installed in Tate Britain’s Duveen Galleries
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
Lucha Libre and modernist architecture meet in Mexican short film ‘El Luchador’
‘El Luchador’ blends Lucha Libre and architecture, in a Mexican short film set in Agustín Hernández Navarro's modernist home Casa Praxis in Mexico City
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Mexico’s Amelia Tulum is where ‘the architecture becomes part of the jungle’
Amelia Tulum by Sordo Madaleno combines a human-centred approach and lots of greenery to craft a Mexican residential community like no other
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Scenic Garden offers architectural pavilions and a new green lung for Mexico City
Scenic Garden, designed by Michan Architecture and a team of collaborators, adds green infrastructure to Mexico City's bustling urban experience
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A Cancun retreat by Mexico’s Vieyra Estudio takes inspiration ‘from the ocean’
Casa Nube, a new Cancun retreat by Vieyra Estudio, merges sea, style and sustainability in a private residence defined by a series of pools and terraces
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Antonio Solá offers a residential haven of calm in Mexico City
Antonio Solá, a new housing project by architecture studio Módica Ledezma, is a complex of four townhouses that offer serenity in the bustle of Mexico City
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A Mexican artist’s studio makes the most of light and volume in San Miguel Chapultepec
A Mexican artist's studio and home, designed by JJRR in the heart of Mexico City, makes the most of volume and light for its owner, Stefan Brüggemann
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Pabellón de la Reserva and its sustainable architecture nod to its natural setting
Pabellón de la Reserva by architecture studio Hemaa offers an idyllic countryside getaway, a stone's throw from Mexico City
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Orchid Pavilion channels Japanese philosophy for blossoming flowers in Puerto Escondido
Orchid Pavilion by CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica provides fitting shelter for flower conservation in Mexico's Casa Wabi
By Ellie Stathaki Published