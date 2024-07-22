Step inside Quinto Sol house, a verdant oasis in Mexico's Pacific Coast

Quinto Sol house, set in a verdant site in Punta Mita in Nayarit, is a private home designed to offer a gentle – but unmistakable – connection to the Mexican West Coast's abundant nature. Its author, the emerging studio of architect Cristina Grappin, drew heavily on the site's dramatic context – the long views of the Pacific Ocean and the green cliff that forms the surrounding terrain.

Quinto Sol house: the grand tour

Crafted in three, low, independent volumes, Quinto Sol House was conceived to unfold 'in a subtle rhythm of private and public spaces,' its architect explains. 'Throughout the project, both the ocean and the lush greenery that define the Nayarit coastline are ever-present, either fully embraced by panoramic views or hinted at within spaces that gradually reveal the landscape.'

The home was imagined as an 'intimate getaway'. Grappin's expert spatial design cleverly conceals the fact that the expansive retreat contains eleven bedrooms and multiple social areas – both enclosed spaces and al fresco terraces that serve as open-air living and dining rooms to be used throughout the year, thanks to the region's warm climate.

The three structures are minimalist and remain close to the ground. From the outside, they read more as a series of small pavilions than the generous holiday home they form. Taking her cues from the local climate, materials and traditions of this part of Mexico, Grappin moulded Quinto Sol House to fit seamlessly within its site.

She writes: 'A central patio functions as an enclosed oasis and transitional space, connecting the main bedrooms – located on the highest point of the terrain for optimal views of the water – with a breezy dining and living room area. There, a low, wooden ceiling envelopes the array of natural textures found in the furniture, which prominently features contemporary Mexican designers and artisans, a fixture of Estudio Cristina Grappin’s work in interiors.'

The structure is predominantly built in locally sourced stone and wood. The textured limewashed walls and green envelope of the abundant nature on site add a tactile dimension to the composition.

