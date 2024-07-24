Hideaway House in London features timber panelling inspired by the New York hospitality scene
The elegantly refurbished Hideaway House by Studio McW in London features timber panelling inspired by the Four Seasons in New York
The authors of Hideaway House in London, architecture practice Studio McW, have a certain talent for making the best of the capital’s stock of traditional terraced housing, adding a minimalist touch to projects such as an east London house extension with sculptural raw concrete, and an expertly renovated Edwardian villa in Clapham. For their latest project in West London, the architects have focused on small yet powerful interventions throughout the property, as well as extensive collaboration with their clients, a family relocating back to the United Kingdom after over a decade in the US.
The warm and luxurious Hideaway House
‘This project represents a holistic collaboration with clients who, from the start, had a shared design ambition and vision,’ explains Greg Walton, who set up Studio McW in 2016 with David McGahon.
‘Victorian homes are so often compromised by the space requirements of modern-day services. However, by extracting the services for the home into the new, slim extension, the architectural integrity of the original property can be maintained. The home, and therefore our clients, benefit from highly functional spaces.’
The result is ‘a home for living, an extension to serve’. The four bedroom semi-detached Victorian property features generous volumes and spacious bedrooms, while the new extension houses an elegant kitchen with storage and service spaces hidden from view. A guest cloakroom, utility room, pantry, and bike and bin stores are hidden behind a stunning wood-panelled wall, inspired by Philip Johnson’s The Four Seasons Restaurant in New York.
‘After spending so many years overseas and arriving back in London with two young boys, we recognised we needed an efficient, spacious and flexible family home, says client Rebecca Wilde-Allen, who along with her husband Stuart had a clear vision for their new home. ‘We also wanted spaces that featured the design influences we love – both period and modern – and that accommodated the art and furniture we have accumulated on our travels.’
Studio McW used the full width of the property, retaining the rear garden almost entirely. By removing an existing conservatory on one side of the original kitchen, and building a 9 sq m extension on the other, on a former side passage, the architects have freed the original floorplan of the Victorian home and created a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining space without compromising on storage and functionality.
Reconstructed in London stock brick reclaimed from the demolished kitchen, the extension features stained oak panelling walls created by Studio McW’s long-term collaborator Idle Furniture, a Yorkshire-based workshop. The panelling conceals storage and services and camouflage doors to the utility spaces, as well as creates a niche-like seating area, complementing a long custom dining-table designed in collaboration by the clients and Studio McW.
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
The owners sought to retain and reuse as much of the original building as possible, laboriously restoring period floorboards, fireplace and balustrades. These original features are now complemented by concrete floors by Steyson Granolithic and tiles by Grestec, as well as the couple’s furniture, including a set of midcentury Paco Muñoz chairs carefully restored by Stuart.
Studio McW is currently refurbishing a corner property in Notting Hill into a mixed-use development for a high-profile company and client.
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
-
IM Pei's Everson Museum of Art gets a modern makeover
The East Wing of the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse, NY has been given a contemporary refresh by emerging Los Angeles studio MILLIØNS
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Surrender to these six swim-perfect outdoor hotel pools
Discover the best outdoor hotel pools, from Amankila’s aquatic triptych by Ed Tuttle to Nicolas Party’s swimmable artwork at Le Sirenuse
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
We remember Kenneth Grange, the British industrial designer, who has died aged 95
Kenneth Grange was a colossus of post-war design. With a career spanning six decades, his mission for improvement touched everything from trains to fountain pens, taxis to toothbrushes
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
An Uxbridge annexe by Bureau de Change is a design for effortless intergenerational living
Uxbridge Bower, a residential annexe in west London, is a contemporary addition offering both privacy and connection for the needs of a family
By Tianna Williams Published
-
‘Modern Buildings’ tours south-east London through a guide to post-war Blackheath and Greenwich
‘Modern Buildings: Blackheath and Greenwich’ is a detailed survey of a London borough’s rich trove of new modernist architecture
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Triangle House invites you to its inner world of colourful surprises
Triangle House by Artefact is a private home in Epsom, outside London, combining Caribbean style, colour and functionality
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Tour the refreshed Saint Andrew Holborn: an icon reveals its crisp new interior in London
DaeWha Kang reimagines Saint Andrew Holborn church through a sensitive architectural solution that blends tradition and modernity in London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A Suffolk house by Studio Bark pairs a fresh visual language with low-energy design
Suffolk house Water Farm is off-the-grid but defiantly on the map, a bold new object in the landscape with a strong visual impact and minimal carbon footprint
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Westminster Coroner's Court renovation delicately blends moments of softness and austerity
Westminster Coroner's Court gets a refresh and addition, courtesy of Lynch Architects and artist Brian Clarke
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Sherborne is Dorset’s new cultural hub
The Sherborne in Dorset has got a facelift by architects Spase, giving the cultural destination a new rooftop extension and flexible spaces
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
The Loom Club is a new London social and co-working hub with a ‘gentle’ twist
The Loom Club, designed by Kasawoo, is conceived to bring together local communities, home working, and leisure through a ‘gentle’ approach
By Ellie Stathaki Published