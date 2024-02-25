Emmanuel House is a 21st-century home bringing modernism and minimalism
Emmanuel House by Dominic McKenzie is a reimagined 1950s modernist home in London’s St John's Wood
The midcentury Emmanuel House, part of a row of five homes in London's St John's Wood, has been given a gentle, 21st-century makeover by the architecture studio of Dominic McKenzie. The project, a private commission to update the family home, makes the most of the structure's modernist architecture features while wrapping them in the subtle, contemporary minimalist architecture that is the Islington practice's signature.
Tour Emmanuel House by Dominic McKenzie
The project takes its name from Emmanuel Church, which was located on the site of the row of houses before they were constructed (after the religious building was pulled down following damage during Second World War). The particular home's end-of-terrace position occupies a prominent spot in the composition, allowing for side openings and a generous garden.
It was this connection with the outdoors that McKenzie and his team aimed to make the most of during their redesign, by opening up the interior into larger, flowing spaces; adding a generous new glazing to the previously mostly blind side façade; and creating skylights to illuminate further the circulation and bathroom areas.
As a result, the living space on the ground floor allows the eye to travel, surrounded as it is in the leafy garden on three sides. From there, an existing concrete spiral stair enriched with a new, sleek, bespoke steel and timber balustrade, leads visitors to the upper level.
Curves and circular openings hint at the old church's clerestory windows and arches. Meanwhile, the round skylight above the staircase is a nod to 'the circular rooflight above the staircase in Erno Goldfinger’s home in Hampstead', McKenzie writes.
It may seem that aesthetics and the desire for a clean, pared-down interior led the design, but sustainable architecture principles were central to the solution too; even though they are 'sensitively integrated to be almost invisible in the final built project', the architect explains.
Such measures include the replacing of the windows with thermally improved double-glazed steel-framed versions (which still match the original style so as not to compromise the design's integrity); and breathable woodfibre insulation throughout, to promote lower energy consumption.
Further environmentally friendly features include an air source heat pump (ASHP), a mechanical ventilation and heat recovery (MVHR) system for better air quality, and solar panels on the roof. It all comes together to compose a home that is aligned with its times both in terms of looks – and function.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Desert X AlUla 2024 sees artists explore illusion and mirage
Desert X AlUla 2024 dazzles in its role as a prototype for Saudi Arabia’s permanent land art park, with site-specific installations by native and international artists
By Kasia Maciejowska Published
-
Ekow Eshun considers the Black figure in portraiture at the National Portrait Gallery
In ‘The Time is Always Now: Artists Reframe the Black Figure’, curator Ekow Eshun unites works from 22 African diasporic artists working in the UK and US
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Givenchy Beauty’s latest eye products take cues from skincare and haute couture
Givenchy Beauty’s creative director Thom Walker catches up with Mary Cleary on the brand’s latest offerings
By Mary Cleary Published
-
A modern Peckham house by Surman Weston makes the most of an overlooked site
This Peckham house, in south London, by architects Surman Weston, is a testament to the persistence and vision required to make a success of design and build
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Sunny Side Up brings playfulness and craft to a London home improvement project
Sunny Side Up by THISS Studio in London is an imaginative home extension conceived as a 'crafted piece of joinery'
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This contemporary Kilmacolm home centres on an enchanting garden to be discovered
The Pond House in Kilmacolm, Scotland, is designed by Technique Architecture and Design, and offers panoramic garden views and contrasting colourful details
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Edelman’s Gensler-designed office combines colour, warmth and rawness
Global communications firm Edelman found a new home in Francis House, and shows off its workspace interior by Gensler
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Maggie’s Royal Free by Studio Libeskind brings curves to an awkward London plot
Maggie’s Royal Free by Studio Libeskind opens in north London’s Hampstead, tackling a challenging site with a curvaceous new structure
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A monumental Oxford house extension makes the most of concrete’s structural strength
A traditional Oxford house gets a concrete, part-shelter, part-sculpture, brutalist gazebo by Adrian James Architects
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Serpentine Pavilion 2024 to be designed by Mass Studies
Minsuk Cho and Mass Studies will design the Serpentine Pavilion 2024 in London, it has been announced today
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Saddlery is a listed south London home that nods to its past and looks to the future
The Saddlery by Studio Octopi is a project adding a playful green rear extension to a Grade II-listed cottage in south London
By Ellie Stathaki Published