Discover Tempe à Pailla, a lesser-known Eileen Gray gem nestled in the French Riviera

Tempe à Pailla is a modernist villa in the French Riviera brimming with history, originally designed by architect Eileen Gray and extended by late British painter Graham Sutherland

Eileen gray house Tempe à Pailla
(Image credit: Courtesy of Engel & Völkers)
By
published
in News

Tempe à Pailla is nestled in the idyllic hinterland of the French Riviera – an iconic gem of a home with a lot of creative history within its walls. The villa was initially designed by renowned modernist architecture and design master Eileen Gray (1878-1976), and the late British painter Graham Sutherland resided there between 1955 and 1979. Located on the side of a Menton hill, the villa laps up sea views from its privileged exposure, thriving in its historical significance.

Eileen gray house

(Image credit: Courtesy of Engel & Völkers)

Inside Tempe à Pailla by Eileen Gray

Tempe à Pailla is the second property designed by Irish architect and designer Gray, after the much better-known Villa E-1027 in Roquebrune Cap Martin, which she used as a personal retreat. It was in 1970 that Sutherland decided to add an extension with a sweeping white façade, which inspired a renaming of the property to ‘La Villa Blanche’. Boasting eight bedrooms and five bathrooms, the villa is a testament to progressive 20th-century architecture and stays in tune with key elements of the modernist movement, such as featuring a roof terrace, an open plan design, strip windows and free façades.

Eileen gray house

(Image credit: Courtesy of Engel & Völkers)

The home offers crisp lines, open-plan living, and large glass panelling to filter in natural light. Visitors pass through the garden, exterior staircase and terrace, before entering via the living room. This branches off into a dining room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchen. The last faces south across the cascading Mediterranean views. Crafted from functional materials, including concrete and brick, the villa still contains original fittings designed by Gray.

Eileen gray house

(Image credit: Courtesy of Engel & Völkers)

The villa is a welcome escape from the urban bustle of Menton, known as the ‘city of lemons’ for its tradition in the fruit’s cultivation. The town offers a gentle microclimate and sandy beaches, while also being a stone's throw away from Nice, Monaco and the Italian border.

Eileen gray house

(Image credit: Courtesy of Engel & Völkers)

Villa Tempe à Pailla (c) Engel & Völkers Market Center Côte d’Azur_9

(Image credit: Courtesy of Engel & Völkers)

Eileen gray house

(Image credit: Courtesy of Engel & Völkers)

Eileen gray house

(Image credit: Courtesy of Engel & Völkers)

Tempe à Pailla is currently on the market through Engel & Voelkers

eileengray.co.uk

engelvoelkers.com

Topics
Modernism France
Tianna Williams

Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸