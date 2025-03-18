A former garage is transformed into a compact but multifunctional space
A multifunctional, compact house by Francesco Pierazzi is created through a unique spatial arrangement in the heart of the Surrey countryside
There’s a lot going on in this compact house by South London architect Francesco Pierazzi. Superficially, Casa Bassa is the transformation of a former double garage in the grounds of a contemporary residence in Surrey. The project goes so much further, cramming multiple functions into a modest space inspired by complex mathematical patterns.
From old garage to multifunctional, compact house
Externally, the form is dominated by its first floor which is enveloped in zinc cladding. This sits above a ground floor ‘plinth’ clad in vertically attached planks of charred timber. Tucked away in this plinth is a double garage, the doors carefully blended into the surrounding walls.
The entrance to the first floor living quarters is through another carefully concealed door, which is set in an exterior antechamber alongside a monolithic flight of steps leading to the higher level of garden behind the structure. Once inside, you’re greeted by a double-height entrance foyer, lit from above with a staircase that leads up to the accommodation.
Throughout the interior there’s a striking counterpoint to the dark zinc and timber of the exterior surfaces. Large windows bring in light and open up views of the North Downs, whilst the walls, ceiling and joinery are finished in light, whitewashed timber. The binary rhythm of the horizontal and angled roof joists is mirrored in the fluted timber cladding of the balustrade, interior walls and kitchen island.
Inside, the layout is akin to an urban loft, with a large open plan living area incorporating a small kitchen, separate shower room with its own balcony, and a multifunctional living area that can function as a guest bedroom, study, living space or gym.
Casa Bassa exactly replicates the footprint of the former garage, even though the structure is slightly taller. With far more architectural sophistication than a simple room above a garage, the project exists in a typological grey area, a sense amplified by the choice of cladding inside and out and the intentionally flexible space.
Pierazzi describes how the design ‘draws from AI algorithms [the owner’s field of expertise], translating code into binary patterns of 0s and 1s. This concept is reflected in the architectural language, where a vertical binary rhythm influences the selection of technical solutions, materials, and finishes.’ The end result is an interior landscape where nothing is out of place, with every tile, gap and slat carefully aligned in a display of mathematical precision and craftsmanship.
Francesco Pierazzi established his studio in 2014 after training and working in Italy and Germany. Previous projects include an elegant extension in West Dulwich as well apartments in London and Italy.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
