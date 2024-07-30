Take a plunge at Casa Banderas on the Mexican Pacific Coast

Casa Banderas by Manuel Cervantes Estudio offers the kind of dreamy architectural escape that makes you yearn for the seaside. The holiday home, set in Mexico's Pacific Coast, is centred on its verdant plot, orientated towards sea views and framed natural vistas. At the same time, a courtyard arrangement means that a sense of cocooning is equally available to its residents.

(Image credit: Cesar Bejar)

Tour Casa Banderas by Manuel Cervantes Estudio

The structure's low-lying volume is arranged in a series of small pavilions, opening to green spaces and dotted with courtyards. Open and closed elements are connected through paths and routes 'in a game of walls, porticoes, vegetation and pavements,' the architects explain.

(Image credit: Cesar Bejar)

This means that open spaces are just as important as enclosed ones at Casa Banderas. An indoor/outdoor lifestyle is enhanced, supported by the home's key features - its gardens and colonnades.

(Image credit: Cesar Bejar)

The generous property spans some 3,600 sq m. The interiors contain nine bedroom suites, a variety of living and socializing spaces, pools and a spa.

(Image credit: Cesar Bejar)

Landscaping and planting took their cues from what naturally existed on the site before - enriching greenery further with native species. It was a route the architecture studio often favours, aiming to keep things refined but simple, organic and natural.

(Image credit: Cesar Bejar)

The same approach translates in Casa Banderas' material palette too, as the architects explain: 'Simplicity is also transmitted in the decision of materials: concrete structures and walls pigmented apparent, partition floors, and wood in windows and furniture, are the 3 materials used throughout the construction. The rest: the vegetation and the water. Nature.'

(Image credit: Cesar Bejar)

Manuel Cervantes Estudio is behind a range of quietly luxurious residences across the country, blending effortlessly local and global approaches and a deep understanding of materiality and climatic needs in the region.

(Image credit: Cesar Bejar)

Past works have included Hill House, a retreat nestled in a richly wooded countryside plot, and Cervantes' own live/work headquarters in Mexico City.

(Image credit: Cesar Bejar)

manuelcervantes.com.mx