This Rocky Mountains house is a ski-lover's dream escape
Bozeman, a Rocky Mountains house by Frederick Tang Architecture, is a contemporary retreat that sits low in its natural, Montana setting
This contemporary Rocky Mountains house is a skier’s dream retreat. Designed by Brooklyn-based Frederick Tang Architecture (FTA), the 4000 sq ft summer and ski home is located in the Bridger Canyon area of the southern city of Bozeman. This mountainous terrain is a new environment for the architecture studio, the biggest part of whose portfolio sits within the urban cityscape of the United States’ east coast.
Inside this Rocky Mountains house by Frederick Tang Architecture
The clients, both entrepreneurs with two young children, wanted this Montana retreat to be their second home when venturing outside of their California base. With a background in design, the clients worked closely with FTA on the interiors with midcentury modernism at its core.
The house lies low in its site, with clean lines and large floor-to-ceiling windows taking in the views of Ross Peak. The main room features a white brick floating fireplace, which acts as a divider between the dining and living spaces. The furnishing is textural, adding warmth, with Vaneri sofas upholstered in corduroy, a white faux sherpa chair, and a marble coffee and side table.
The architects aimed at creating intimacy within the space. A custom-made 27ft built-in sofa was designed with the client's specific requirements in mind – the family often entertains and needed enough seating to be able to host two families with kids and dogs.
A moody vibe was created through the use of a dark wallpaper that mimics the Northern Lights. Along with the copper-toned sofa, it helps create a warm and cosy atmosphere. FTA's director of design Barbara Reyes explains the choice: ‘We love this moody wallpaper, the painterly strokes wrap the room while interacting with the incredible outdoor view, which suddenly serves as ‘artwork’ to the walls.’
FTA carefully considered the environment as inspiration, without falling into ‘country and western’ clichés. Accents of pottery and antiques, coupled with natural and rugged materials contribute to a modern interpretation.
Marble-like stone defines the kitchen and dining space. Materials including black leather, walnut, and weathered steel reflect the textures of the residence’s mountainous context. Sculptural details frame the stove and kitchen island. The mudroom offers convenient cubby holes to store ski and outdoor wear.
In the bedroom, the themed wallpaper continues, this time its pattern resembling enlarged wood grain. Its blue tones are emphasised by terracotta touches, a nod to dark starry skies meeting rock along the horizon, while leather and sheepskin soften the end result.
FTA’s founder and principle Frederick Tang says: ‘We love designing for young families and imagining how the home will evolve and grow with the kids. We expect the spaces to host boisterous gatherings of friends and families, and hope that they will enjoy it for many generations.'
