Georgie Wolton’s No. 34 Belsize Lane in Camden gets Grade II listing
No. 34 Belsize Lane in Camden, London, by Georgie Wolton, is recognised as a modernist gem
Georgie Wolton's No. 34 Belsize Lane, a lesser known piece of modernist architecture in London, has been awarded a prestigious Grade II listing. This is the first building by the relatively little-known post-war British architect on the National Heritage List for England.
Georgie Wolton’s No. 34 Belsize Lane: a lesser-known modernist gem
The project was designed by Georgie Wolton (1934-2021) as her own personal home and studio and created in 1975-1976. It's a rare piece of architecture for Wolton, who played a pivotal, though short-lived role in the formation of the famous architectural practice Team 4 in the early 1960s, before going on to form her own studio and increasingly focus on landscape work within the span of her long career.
Catherine Croft, director of the Twentieth Century Society, says: 'In Georgie Wolton’s generation, architecture was largely a man’s world. Building her own home exactly as she wanted it, could be seen as a subversive and powerfully feminist act.'
'34 Belsize Lane is a really subtle and understated project, a very personal work which has survived remarkably intact. Behind an unassuming boundary lies a small masterpiece – a house she called the “last of the English follies”, one totally in touch with the exciting architectural zeitgeist of its day, but also unique and uncompromising.'
Meanwhile, critic and author Jonathan Meades describes her as the 'outstanding woman architect of the generation before Zaha [Hadid]'.
The project remains a private home and the current owner will be documenting their restoration journey on Instagram via @georgiewoltonhouse.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
V&A East announces ‘The Music Is Black: A British Story’, its first major exhibition
London’s V&A East to examine the cultural impact of Black British music with its inaugural exhibition in 2025
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Louis Armstrong Center celebrates the life of the legendary jazz musician
Louis Armstrong Center by Caples Jefferson Architects in Queens, USA, celebrates the jazz musician’s life by connecting with its community
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Sushi Yoshinaga and sake bar Omasake bring Tokyo experiences to Paris
Sushi Yoshinaga and Omasake celebrate the coexistence of different universes in downtown Tokyo; situated within 27/4, a multipurpose hospitality project in Paris
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
One Crown Place apartment designs bring colour, fun and individuality to City living
One Crown Place apartment design by Angel O'Donnell is revealed, bringing fun and colour to City living
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
2023 RIBA Stirling Prize: the winner revealed
The 2023 RIBA Stirling Prize winner has been revealed, as the John Morden Centre is announced this year's best building
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Aviva Studios opens offering innovation, nostalgia and the Matrix reimagined
OMA’s Aviva Studios, the home of Factory International, launches officially in Manchester this week blending nostalgia, innovation and a reimagining of the Matrix movie through dance
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Whitechapel Road warehouse conversion offers contemporary live-work interior
Whitechapel Road warehouse has been converted by Vine Architecture Studio into a contemporary live-work space
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Appleby Blue Almshouse: a blueprint for 21st-century housing
Appleby Blue Almshouse by Witherford Watson Mann Architects creates design-led space for over-65-year-olds in south London
By Giovanna Dunmall Published
-
Castle High is a minimalist farmhouse in the Pembrokeshire National Park
We tour Castle High by Hyde + Hyde Architects, a robust and contemporary farmhouse in the Pembrokeshire National Park for a local family
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Sleek contemporary pavilions extend traditional Surrey house
A series of contemporary pavilions transforms the layout of a neo-Georgian house, extending the living spaces into newly landscaped gardens
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A courtyard pavilion at The OWO provides the perfect outdoor centrepiece
A courtyard pavilion housing Café Lapérouse at The OWO is an architectural feat by DaeWha Kang Design
By Ellie Stathaki Published