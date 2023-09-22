This modest cabin is the perfect way to experience Norwegian nature

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A modest cabin on the shores of the island of Ny-Hellesund has become the perfect way to admire the drama of the Norwegian countryside. The retreat, a bolthole of less than 50 sq m for a local couple seeking to escape the city, was designed by Oslo-based Kima Arkitektur, headed by Inge Hareide, Martin Dietrichson and Kristoffer Moe Bøksle. Simple, compact and functional, the space is a celebration of both minimalism and cabin architecture, taking its rocky and green context and placing it centre stage through natural material, unfussy forms and large openings. Referencing local fishing huts in its form and materiality, the cabin was named Krabbebu ('crab shack').

(Image credit: Ivar Kvaal)

Krabbebu: a modest cabin for a spectacular site

The architect and client, designer Andreas Engesvik (part of the team behind the Munch Museum's furniture) and his family, worked closely on the project – they also considered carefully their natural context. The pine wood used was locally sourced and the structure was built by craftspeople from the region.

(Image credit: Ivar Kvaal)

Moe Bøksle remembers: 'The Søgne archipelago is an attractive place, for cabin dwellers, small boats and kayaks alike. The shape of the headland caters to a good spot for bathing and fishing. There was a small cabin on the site which precedes the 'crab shack' by 60 years.'

(Image credit: Ivar Kvaal)

He continues: 'When placing the new cabin on site, it was important to nestle it gently in between the rocky landscape letting the shape of the headland and its main feature continue to play the leading role. Together with the rocky knolls, the cabin creates good outdoor spaces to shelter from the wind, rain, and sun.'

(Image credit: Ivar Kvaal)

The modest cabin may be boutique, but it comfortably houses Engesvik, his partner Jannicke Grung and their family of five. It contains an open plan living room, including the kitchen, a large bedroom and a bathroom.

(Image credit: Ivar Kvaal)

A restrained outdoors space ensures the structure sits lightly on its rocky plot and allows residents to directly connect with nature as soon as they step out. Meanwhile, a separate, discreet wooden shed nearby the water, serves as storage for their fishing gear.

(Image credit: Ivar Kvaal)

kimaarkitektur.no