Tour this Estonian tiny home with big ambitions
ÖÖD Golden House, a new Estonian cabin concept, promises to offer a compact design for small and perfectly formed escapes
Tiny homes and cabins in the wild, like Golden House, come close up to the elements, but in rural Estonia at least, they are often dark with windows too small for a proper nature watch. To this end, brothers and ÖÖD founders Jaak and Andreas Tiik started making minimal, mirrored versions with floor-to-ceiling windows and placing them next to striking beauty spots all over their homeland.
Explore the ÖÖD's Golden House
Nearly a decade on, ÖÖD has supplied hotels, distilleries and private estates in 25 countries with mirrored houses, saunas and offices. From the 9.36 sq m glamping cabin right up to the 26.3 sq m limited edition Golden House (with gold mirrored glass), each can be customised but comes with air-con and heating, a micro kitchen, a shower, a double bed and an outdoor terrace. The Golden House was designed in collaboration with British designers Buster + Punch and features leather, marble and brass fixtures and fittings. Like all other houses, it offers self-check-in, is free from single-use plastics, TVs and WiFi and can be off-grid depending on local, site-specific solutions.
Winters in Estonia regularly reach -10oC, and the Tiik brothers know about building in harsh climates. At the ÖÖD headquarters in Tartu, (this year’s European Capital of Culture) new designs are being developed, destined for Iceland. They will form the ÖÖD Hekla Horizon, a cluster of nine houses opening near the Hekla volcano in early 2025. Designed as a ‘Northern Lights hotel’, guests can view the auroras from their beds, hot tubs, and an all-glass Northern Lights Lounge.
Along with extreme weather, the cabins have to embrace wildlife, among them creatures of the forest who don’t know they are there. This year, guests at a mirrored cabin in Quebec enjoyed the company of a pack of wolves and in Estonia, reindeer and crows (the latter are drawn to their reflections) pop by. Birds might fly into mirrored surfaces, and such is the business's concern over their welfare that each ÖÖD house comes with UV film stickers that birds, but not humans, can see.
Our fascination with reflective houses never wanes; American artists Doug Aitken and Philip K. Smith III both built mirrored houses in the Californian desert that went viral on social media and The Invisible House, a mirrored mansion built by movie mogul Chris Hanley in Joshua Tree is on the market for $18m. ÖÖD houses cost a snip of the price. Even so, each environment has its demands. ‘The biggest lesson we have learned?’ says Andreas Tiik. ‘Never underestimate the power of nature and the specific challenges it presents.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Emma O'Kelly is a freelance journalist and author based in London. Her books include Sauna: The Power of Deep Heat and she is currently working on a UK guide to wild saunas, due to be published in 2025.
-
Towards New Worlds in Middlesbrough redefines how we experience art
'Towards New Worlds', currently on view at the Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art, considers how art can bring us together
By Katie Tobin Published
-
The Ferrari 12Cilindri is the ultimate expression of the marque’s greatest engine
We sample Ferrari's latest, the mighty front-engined grand tourer that bears a simple descriptive name, 12Cilindri
By Rory FH Smith Published
-
The world’s best knitwear brands, according to Wallpaper*
From luxury powerhouses and centuries-old heritage mills to disruptive up-and-comers, our comprehensive guide to the world’s most covetable knitwear brands has something for every taste this winter
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024: meet the practices
In the Wallpaper* Architects Directory 2024, our latest guide to exciting, emerging practices from around the world, 20 young studios show off their projects and passion
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Studio Argus blends Nordic aesthetics and Estonian vernacular architecture
Estonia's Studio Argus joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The heat is on: mobile sauna heralds a new breed of experimental hot boxes
Emma O’Kelly explores the emerging world of mobile sauna design in Germany, Norway and the UK, where new design approaches are taking this ancient practice into the modern era
By Emma O'Kelly Published
-
MOCA is a self-sufficient mobile home offering freedom to work (and roam)
MOCA (Mobile Catalyst) is a sustainable mobile home designed by the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia, and taking remote working to a new level
By Tianna Williams Published
-
A nest house in the Netherlands immerses residents in nature
Buitenverblijf Nest house by i29 offers a bird-inspired forest folly for romantic woodland escapes in the Netherlands
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Is this the shape of wellness architecture to come?
Explore the future of wellness architecture through trends and case studies – from a Finnish sauna restaurant to UK cabins and a calming Canadian vet clinic
By Emma O'Kelly Published
-
‘Off the Grid’ explores remote but refined homes in North America
‘Off the Grid’, Dominic Bradbury’s new book, is a richly illustrated chronicle of new residential design in far-flung locations across North America
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Câpsula, a series of tiny homes, champions 'living large with less'
Câpsula, initiated by architecture studio i29, brings together tiny homes, wellness and a design-led approach at Dutch Design Week 2023
By Ellie Stathaki Published