Studio Argus blends Nordic aesthetics and Estonian vernacular architecture
Estonia's Studio Argus joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024
The Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024 includes Studio Argus, a young practice joining our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios.
Who: Studio Argus
Architect Margit Argus brings more than 20 years of experience in interior design, fine arts, and architecture to her young and fast-emerging architecture studio. The practice, based in Tallinn, is rooted in a Nordic aesthetic, bringing together local Estonian vernacular and a fine attention to detail. Current projects include a seaside hotel in Tallinn, a high-rise residential building, and a university campus in Tallinn, alongside a handful of schools and single-family houses.
'The opportunity to create unique, functional, and aesthetically pleasing spaces; the ability to translate visions into tangible structures is a powerful motivator for us,' says Argus, but 'the biggest influence on Studio Argus' practice is our dedication to merging historical preservation with contemporary innovation. This approach drives our work, where we seek to honor the past while creating functional, modern spaces.'
What: House in Suurupi
The beautifully minimalist House in Suurupi is one of the studio's latest residential completions. Conceived as an archetypal gabled house, the home for a private family is made from natural materials and blends into its forest context, as it sits on a large, tree-filled plot. The interiors are spacious, featuring Nordic brightness, functionality, and plenty of natural light, blending high-quality materials with warm natural tones.
The home's living spaces contain a main sitting area, the dining room, an open kitchen, a home theatre, and a sauna complex. The whole was conceived to engage in dialogue with the greenery outside, which remains almost always visible through the property's large windows. The project was created in collaboration with Estonian architecture studio LUMIA.
Why: Architects’ Directory 2024
Conceived in 2000 as an international index of emerging architectural talent, the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe. While always championing the best and most promising young studios, over the years, the project has showcased inspiring work with an emphasis on the residential realm. Now including more than 500 alumni, the Architects’ Directory is back for its 24th edition. Join us as we launch this year’s survey – 20 young studios from Australia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, India, New Zealand, Nigeria, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Tunisia, the UK, the USA, with plenty of promise, ideas and exciting architecture.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
This Florida house is devoted to light, art and views
A new Florida house, in Boca Raton, by architects Choeff Levy Fischman and interior designer Deborah Wecselman, has been shaped around an art collection
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
‘My headstands are acts of defiance and liberation’: Matthew Hyndman at Bard
In Edinburgh, artist and activist Matthew Hyndman presents ‘Upended’ at Bard, a series of vulnerable photographs with a meaningful yet cheeky nature
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Don’t miss Henri Matisse and Ellsworth Kelly at Fondation Louis Vuitton
Fondation Louis Vuitton present a series of works by Matisse and Kelly, celebrating the influence they had on the trajectory of contemporary art
By Tianna Williams Published
-
This Estonian treehouse was designed as a forest lookout
Designed by local architecture studio Arsenit, this Estonian treehouse, titled Piil, is a timber countryside bolthole conceived as a lookout towards the wilderness
By Ellie Stathaki Published