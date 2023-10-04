This Estonian treehouse was designed as a forest lookout

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

An Estonian treehouse peeks through the trees in its idyllic forested location, near the country's largest waterfall and natural wilderness. Designed by emerging local architecture studio Arsenit, headed by founder Arseni Timofejev, the project is a nature bolthole created as a sort of viewing platform – a lookout from which the owners can admire the green views, relax and recharge.

(Image credit: Yifan Liu)

An Estonian treehouse designed as a viewing platform

The structure was named Piil (for the Estonian word ‘piiluma’ for ‘peeking/looking’). It rises some 9m tall, featuring a small base and larger, periscope-like top, in order to minimise its impact on the natural site. For the same reason, the building is made of wood and was largely prefabricated and assembled swiftly on site to avoid disturbing the surrounding wildlife, in a sustainable architecture approach.

(Image credit: Yifan Liu)

The interior is made of white-washed oak and was 'conceived as a large piece of joinery', the architects explain. And while the interior is a mere 19 sq m, a play of levels and views inside ensures it feels a lot larger than its actual size.

(Image credit: Yifan Liu)

The structure punches above its weight when it comes to views too. A large picture window that turns into a skylight at the very top becomes a point to gravitate towards – for its leafy vistas, brightness, but also its bespoke hammock, which makes it the perfect spot to take a moment and breathe, or read a book.

(Image credit: Yifan Liu)

'The client’s brief was for raised ‘glamping’ accommodation, which could be used as a retreat or a micro-hotel. Inspired by the observation towers placed in scenic locations throughout Estonia, Piil imagines what it would be like to stay in one overnight. In the first, prototype version of Piil, a single-storey ‘leg’ elevates the accommodation 4.25m above ground – ‘in future iterations, taller ‘legs’ could raise the accommodation units further into, or even above the tree branches!' Arseni says.

(Image credit: Yifan Liu)

(Image credit: Yifan Liu)

(Image credit: Yifan Liu)

arsenit.com