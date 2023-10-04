This Estonian treehouse was designed as a forest lookout
Designed by local architecture studio Arsenit, this Estonian treehouse, titled Piil, is a timber countryside bolthole conceived as a lookout towards the wilderness
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
An Estonian treehouse peeks through the trees in its idyllic forested location, near the country's largest waterfall and natural wilderness. Designed by emerging local architecture studio Arsenit, headed by founder Arseni Timofejev, the project is a nature bolthole created as a sort of viewing platform – a lookout from which the owners can admire the green views, relax and recharge.
An Estonian treehouse designed as a viewing platform
The structure was named Piil (for the Estonian word ‘piiluma’ for ‘peeking/looking’). It rises some 9m tall, featuring a small base and larger, periscope-like top, in order to minimise its impact on the natural site. For the same reason, the building is made of wood and was largely prefabricated and assembled swiftly on site to avoid disturbing the surrounding wildlife, in a sustainable architecture approach.
The interior is made of white-washed oak and was 'conceived as a large piece of joinery', the architects explain. And while the interior is a mere 19 sq m, a play of levels and views inside ensures it feels a lot larger than its actual size.
The structure punches above its weight when it comes to views too. A large picture window that turns into a skylight at the very top becomes a point to gravitate towards – for its leafy vistas, brightness, but also its bespoke hammock, which makes it the perfect spot to take a moment and breathe, or read a book.
'The client’s brief was for raised ‘glamping’ accommodation, which could be used as a retreat or a micro-hotel. Inspired by the observation towers placed in scenic locations throughout Estonia, Piil imagines what it would be like to stay in one overnight. In the first, prototype version of Piil, a single-storey ‘leg’ elevates the accommodation 4.25m above ground – ‘in future iterations, taller ‘legs’ could raise the accommodation units further into, or even above the tree branches!' Arseni says.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Alexander McQueen appoints Irish designer Seán McGirr as creative director
Alexander McQueen announces new creative director Seán McGirr – who previously worked at JW Anderson – just days after Sarah Burton’s exit from the British house
By Jack Moss Published
-
Fender Tone Master Pro hopes to capture the ears of guitarists everywhere
The new Fender Tone Master Pro is the company’s first foray into digital multi-effects systems, a sophisticated unit that blends retro style with high-end electronics
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Major Barbie exhibition announced at Design Museum, London
The Design Museum has announced a major Barbie exhibition (5 July 2024 – 23 February 2025) to coincide with the doll’s 65th anniversary
By Rosa Bertoli Published