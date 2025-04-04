The search for the perfect modular cabin is one that unites architects, aesthetes, lovers of rural isolation, cottage core and off-grid minimalism in equal measure. For those lucky enough to have the perfect plot in mind, the new Niwa cabin from specialists Koto, could be the most straightway way to shape the ultimate wilderness space.

The Niwa cabin by Koto (Image credit: Edvinas Bruzas)

A modular cabin to make your own

A collection of four cabin sizes, all utilising the same modular, flat-pack design, Koto’s Niwa series starts with a compact 2.5 x 2.5m, described as ideal for a sauna or a small garden studio. The medium cabin measures 2.5 x 5m, offering enough space for an extra bedroom, while the large 5 x 5m cabin can double as a studio space or completely self-contained standalone accommodation. The maximum height is 3.6m.

The Niwa cabin range by Koto (Image credit: Trent Bell)

The largest cabin in the Niwa range is the XL, with a footprint of 5 x 7.5m. Koto suggests this space could serve well as a fully kitted-out gym or accommodation space. Koto will build the cabin on the desired plot, with an experienced team who can put the pieces together and deliver a turnkey service.

Inside the Niwa cabin (Image credit: Edvinas Bruzas)

The cabin range shares a similar aesthetic, with an asymmetric pitched roof and charred timber cladding. Generous glazing floods the interior with light and the tall ceiling adds to the sense of space. Koto use sustainably sourced timber and the structures are designed to sit lightly on their site without the need for expensive earthworks (although you’ll need to source and provide your own foundations, electrical and services, as well as sign off the legals).

Inside the Niwa cabin: Koto can also supply furniture (Image credit: Olco Studios)

Inside the Koto cabin (Image credit: Si Bev)

Promising a lead time of ‘a few months’, with prices that start at £50,000 all in for UK delivery and installation of the small model, the Devon-based company reckons that once delivered, a cabin will take between four and 14 days to assemble and commission. The company also offers optional furniture packages to take care of every last detail.

The Niwa cabin by Koto (Image credit: Trent Bell)

While it's manufactured in the UK, Koto hopes the Niwa cabin range can be shipped worldwide, with a kit form that allows the entire structure to be containerised for easy transport. Two or more cabins can also be combined courtesy of the modular design format, allowing for much larger structures to be assembled, depending on local planning laws.

The Niwa cabin is designed to sit lightly on its site (Image credit: Trent Bell)

An even larger cabin, the XXL, is in development, promising two independent bedrooms and a bathroom. Interior options include oak or birch plywood for the studio and sleep cabins. Saunas are treated differently on account of the moisture and temperature; Koto uses hemlock, spruce or cedar wood.

The Niwa cabin by Koto (Image credit: Trent Bell)

Finally, there’s a choice between hooking up the cabin to the electrical grid or enquiring about off-grid options that are in development for those who have the space for a low-key, high-design spot of self-sufficiency.

From left, the small, medium and large Niwa cabin designs from Koto (Image credit: Koto)

Niwa cabins by Koto, available spring 2025, Koto.co.uk