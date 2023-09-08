Giant Ventures’ office by Miminat Designs brings nature and warmth to the workspace
Giant Ventures by Miminat Designs is an office designed around 21st-century workspace warmth and sophistication with a sustainability twist
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Giant Ventures, the global venture capital firm with a base in London's Holland Park, has just unveiled its new office design, courtesy of Minimat Designs – the interior architecture and design studio of British Nigerian artist and designer Mimi Shodeinde. The space, set in a restored former pottery studio, feels a world away from the corporate environment, and is centred on warmth, craft, heritage and 21st-century sophistication.
Giant Ventures office by Miminat Designs: a haven of workspace warmth
The interior aims to 'embody the firm’s progressive vision', the design team writes. For this reason, the space balances elegance and functionality, and is bathed in natural light and clad in sustainable materials such as wood, jute and stone – which is no surprise, given Giant Ventures founders’ interests and specialties (Tommy Stadlen is a bestselling author on climate change and entrepreneur and Cameron Mclain, a former musician and angel investor).
Reusing an existing building and opting for surfaces and furnishings that highlight a an environmentally friendly approach were key in the design. These gestures were matched by a further array of luxurious materials, such as velvet, glass, and brass, elevating the space with gentle touches of opulence.
The result is an interior in rich, chocolate, and nature-inspired tones, filled with detail accents and art. 'It was a total pleasure to work with a client such as Giant who were so trusting in our vision, and to create this unique space for them, guided by the brand’s sustainable vision. We’re so happy to see the space come to life with natural and tactile materials throughout,' says Shodeinde.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
What’s next for Artek? Formafantasma explores a sustainable revolution for the Finnish brand
Formafantasma engineers Artek furniture for the future with new takes on Alvar Aalto’s ‘Stool 60’ made of wild birch, and a plan to reconnect the Finnish company with the surrounding forests
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Valextra’s unique Kyoto outpost combines traditional Japanese craft with Italian midcentury design
Housed in a former teahouse, the new Casa Valextra store in Kyoto debuts the Milanese leather goods label’s offering against a backdrop of iconic Italian design
By Jack Moss Published
-
New Lotus Emeya is a hyper-GT with an electric heart and striking lines
The second all-electric mass-production Lotus has been revealed, taking the brand in yet another new direction
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
2023 RIBA Stirling Prize: the shortlist revealed
2023 RIBA Stirling Prize has revealed its shortlist, announcing the six UK buildings to compete for the top spot
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Open House London 2023: highlights and architectural celebration for all
Open House London 2023 is about to launch, offering ten days of architectural celebration across the city
By Harriet Thorpe Published
-
Pashenko Works, UK: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
The UK's Pashenko Works is the latest addition to the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah Published
-
Modern Barn in Dorset is where crisp geometry meets English countryside
Modern Barn by Coffey Architects offers contemporary design and views over the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Adam Nathaniel Furman’s ‘Abundance’ brings colours of the British garden to Paddington
Adam Nathaniel Furman’s ‘Abundance’ installation London’s Paddington is conceived as an abstracted, ‘frozen garden’ that mesmerises
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Of Architecture, UK: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
UK-based practice Of Architecture joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging studios
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The iconic British house: key examples explored
New book ‘The Iconic British House’ by Dominic Bradbury explores the country’s best residential examples since 1900
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Loyle Carner’s Reading Festival 2023 stage presents spatial storytelling at its finest
We talk to Loyle Carner and The Unlimited Dreams Company (UDC) about the musical artist’s stage set design for Reading Festival 2023
By Teshome Douglas-Campbell Published