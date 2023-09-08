Giant Ventures’ office by Miminat Designs brings nature and warmth to the workspace

interior of Giant Ventures office by Miminat Designs
(Image credit: Alixe Lay)
Giant Ventures, the global venture capital firm with a base in London's Holland Park, has just unveiled its new office design, courtesy of Minimat Designs – the interior architecture and design studio of British Nigerian artist and designer Mimi Shodeinde. The space, set in a restored former pottery studio, feels a world away from the corporate environment, and is centred on warmth, craft, heritage and 21st-century sophistication. 

staircase in GiantVentures office by Miminat Designs

(Image credit: Alixe Lay)

Giant Ventures office by Miminat Designs: a haven of workspace warmth

The interior aims to 'embody the firm’s progressive vision', the design team writes. For this reason, the space balances elegance and functionality, and is bathed in natural light and clad in sustainable materials such as wood, jute and stone – which is no surprise, given Giant Ventures founders’ interests and specialties (Tommy Stadlen is a bestselling author on climate change and entrepreneur and Cameron Mclain, a former musician and angel investor). 

seating in GiantVentures office by Miminat Designs

(Image credit: Alixe Lay)

Reusing an existing building and opting for surfaces and furnishings that highlight a an environmentally friendly approach were key in the design. These gestures were matched by a further array of luxurious materials, such as velvet, glass, and brass, elevating the space with gentle touches of opulence. 

exterior of GiantVentures office by Miminat Designs

(Image credit: Alixe Lay)

The result is an interior in rich, chocolate, and nature-inspired tones, filled with detail accents and art. 'It was a total pleasure to work with a client such as Giant who were so trusting in our vision, and to create this unique space for them, guided by the brand’s sustainable vision. We’re so happy to see the space come to life with natural and tactile materials throughout,' says Shodeinde. 

wooden details inside GiantVentures office by Miminat Designs

(Image credit: Alixe Lay)

shelving close up at GiantVentures office by Miminat Designs

(Image credit: Alixe Lay)

insisde the GiantVentures office by Miminat Designs

(Image credit: Alixe Lay)

miminat.com 

