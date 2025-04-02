We explore Franklin Israel’s lesser-known, progressive, deconstructivist architecture
Franklin Israel, a progressive Californian architect whose life was cut short in 1996 at the age of 50, is celebrated in a new book that examines his work and legacy
The brightest stars in the constellation of progressive Los Angeles architects are Frank Gehry and Morphosis, but Franklin Israel (1945-1996) might have rivalled their brilliance had he not died at age 50, just as his career was beginning to flower. Had Gehry passed that early he would be remembered only for his houses and a few humble projects, mere hints of the Bilbao Guggenheim, Walt Disney Concert Hall and other masterpieces to come. Gehry was a mentor to Israel and paid tribute at his memorial, asking 'Was he a great architect? He was becoming one. We won’t see the peak.'
Franklin Israel's architectural legacy and potential is explored in a new book
Even during his two decades of creativity in LA, there was little public awareness of Israel. Many of the residential commissions were hidden from the street. He shaped colourful, interior villages for cutting-edge companies, including Propaganda Films, Virgin Records and Limelight Productions, while transforming the former Eames Studio in Venice for the branding company Bright and Associates. Each shares a common language of folded and tilted planes, exposed members, luscious colours and daring manipulations of space.
Deconstruction is an overworked and often misapplied term, but it’s an apt description of these fragmented environments. All were concealed within generic warehouses and only one – for the Tisch-Avnet film company – remains intact.
Now, a new book by Getty Publications, Franklin D. Israel: A Lifetime in Architecture, puts the spotlight on this lesser-known pioneer's work. In a moving tribute, author Todd Gannon, a professor of architecture at Ohio State University, brings the man and his work back to life.
He has used the archive of Israel’s models and drawings at the Getty Research Institute to trace the evolution of a prodigy from student sketches to his designs for a new city centre in Teheran, through his brief practice, culminating in the Weisman Pavilion, Los Angeles, the Drager House in Berkeley, the Dan House in Malibu and the UC Riverside Arts Building, completed by his associates after his death. Here, one can clearly discern the trajectory that would surely have brought him larger commissions.
Gannon also reveals the anguished struggle of a gay man to conceal the disease that was slowly destroying him, even as he increased his productivity as an architect and teacher, and sustained a network of friends and clients. It’s becoming harder to remember the terror that AIDS inspired while it was still an incurable, mystery disease. As Herbert Muschamp, the brilliant New York Times critic, wrote, 'It has fallen to Israel’s generation to negotiate a contract between stellar promise and early death.'
It’s tempting to quote at length from a monograph that is beautifully written, keenly analytical and full of sharp perceptions about Israel, his peers and the city in which he worked. In his summation, Gannon observes: 'Countering the figure of the lone genius, [Israel] was a committed collaborator who never did anything alone. Against the prevailing tendency to equate great work with raw authenticity, he revelled in dreamlike artifice… From the start, Israel excelled at elaborate set pieces and dramatic promenades. He laboured over surface finishes, material selections, lighting and colour, coupling the steady hand of the master architect with the keen eye of the decorator.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Would that every architectural monograph were so instructive and such a pleasure to read.
Franklin D. Israel: A Lifetime in Architecture, £50 (Todd Gannon. Getty Publications). Also available from Amazon.com
Michael Webb Hon. AIA/LA has authored 30 books on architecture and design, most recently California Houses: Creativity in Context; Architects’ Houses; and Building Community: New Apartment Architecture, while editing and contributing essays to a score of monographs. He is also a regular contributor to leading journals in the United States, Asia and Europe. Growing up in London, he was an editor at The Times and Country Life, before moving to the US, where he directed film programmes for the American Film Institute and curated a Smithsonian exhibition on the history of the American cinema. He now lives in Los Angeles in the Richard Neutra apartment that was once home to Charles and Ray Eames.
-
Ed Atkins confronts death at Tate Britain
In his new London exhibition, the artist prods at the limits of existence through digital and physical works, including a film starring Toby Jones
By Emily Steer Published
-
This new furniture showroom is our dream New York loft
Designer Josh Greene designs a jewel-toned New York oasis for L.A. based favourite, Lawson-Fenning
By Anna Fixsen Published
-
Piaget’s new Sixtie watches recall a glamorous history at Watches and Wonders 2025
Piaget draws on historical codes with the trapeze-shaped Sixtie watch collection, revealed at Watches and Wonders 2025
By Hannah Silver Published
-
A new hilltop California home is rooted in the landscape and celebrates views of nature
WOJR's California home House of Horns is a meticulously planned modern villa that seeps into its surrounding landscape through a series of sculptural courtyards
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The Frick Collection's expansion by Selldorf Architects is both surgical and delicate
The New York cultural institution gets a $220 million glow-up
By Stephanie Murg Published
-
Remembering architect David M Childs (1941-2025) and his New York skyline legacy
David M Childs, a former chairman of architectural powerhouse SOM, has passed away. We celebrate his professional achievements
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The upcoming Zaha Hadid Architects projects set to transform the horizon
A peek at Zaha Hadid Architects’ future projects, which will comprise some of the most innovative and intriguing structures in the world
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Frank Lloyd Wright’s last house has finally been built – and you can stay there
Frank Lloyd Wright’s final residential commission, RiverRock, has come to life. But, constructed 66 years after his death, can it be considered a true ‘Wright’?
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Heritage and conservation after the fires: what’s next for Los Angeles?
In the second instalment of our 'Rebuilding LA' series, we explore a way forward for historical treasures under threat
By Mimi Zeiger Published
-
Why this rare Frank Lloyd Wright house is considered one of Chicago’s ‘most endangered’ buildings
The JJ Walser House has sat derelict for six years. But preservationists hope the building will have a vibrant second act
By Anna Fixsen Published
-
Buy a slice of California’s midcentury modern history with this 1955 Pasadena house
Conrad Buff II Residence has been fully restored and updated for the 21st century
By Jonathan Bell Published