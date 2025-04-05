What is DeafSpace and how can it enhance architecture for everyone?
DeafSpace learnings can help create profoundly sense-centric architecture; why shouldn't groundbreaking designs also be inclusive?
How can architecture embrace diversity? The DeafSpace approach offers an answer, and a much-needed alternative to what, until recently, has been the norm in building design.
Even with a growing awareness of how design can exclude parts of the population, inclusive architecture can still be viewed as challenging the mythical ideal of ‘architectural purity.’ The now-iconic Modular Man by Le Corbusier has long epitomised mainstream architecture's tendency to centre design around a small pool of archetypal athletic men.
Beyond this tradition of the architectural canon, the lesser-known principles of DeafSpace offer a powerful model for creating not just for accessibility but for altogether better design. Developed within the deaf community, DeafSpace reimagines architecture with an acute awareness of sensory and social experience.
What is DeafSpace?
In many cases, inclusivity in architecture is left as an afterthought in the design process; a culture of compliance usually leads to a bureaucratic box-ticking – a far cry from creating anything that is loving or, dare we say, aesthetically pleasing. In contrast to this, DeafSpace aims to weave in a visceral human-focused approach that informs form, function, and aesthetics from the very beginning.
As Bell Hooks famously said, 'Feminism is for everybody.' Likewise, while rooted in the experiences of the deaf community, deaf Architect and Deafspace expert Richard Dougharty explains, ‘DeafSpace is also about ‘deaf gain’, i.e, the benefits which extend beyond the deaf community at an intersectional level.’
The DeafSpace principles
- Transparency
- vibration
- Reflection
- Visibility
- Sharing
Underpinned by five key criteria – transparency, vibration, reflection, visibility, and sharing – the principles outline ways of accommodating varying levels of sensory reach, marking a return to our innate qualities of being human.
Dougharty continues, 'We’ve always been visual creatures, tactile creatures. We've danced and sat around fireplaces... The question is how do these kinds of spaces become designed to support those ways of being that are multisensory and interconnected?'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Since its introduction in 2005, a handful of architects have been leading the charge in bringing DeafSpace principles into projects. Buildings such as Heathlands Deaf School in St Albans demonstrate how design inclusivity can act as a prerequisite to architectural style.
Completed in 2024, the project was delivered by architecture practice Manalo & White in collaboration with Richard Dougharty. It includes six additional classrooms linked to existing buildings by a series of interwoven liminal spaces. Sidestepping the need for narrow, enclosed corridors, the new addition favours covered outdoor spaces, which afford students a generous view of their surroundings while also having space to gesticulate effectively while traversing the site.
Meanwhile, timber batons clad the exterior, breaking up the mass of the building and making its fascets easier to read from close up and far away. Speaking on elements of the material palette, architect at Manalo & White Steve Fox notes, 'We were keen to create variations in texture, thinking about the building as a ‘felt’ object as well as seen.'
Students also need to be able to read facial expressions effectively. As a result, classrooms benefit from dual aspects to avoid silhouetting, encouraging diffused light, which helps illuminate rooms naturally. Fox continues, 'The school considered that many children have multiple challenges, not just deafness, but also vision or mobility issues. The space design isn't just for hearing needs, it supports a breadth of sensory experiences.'
Taking a similar stance, the pop-up project The Clearing in Braunschweig, Germany, was designed by Disordinary Architecture in collaboration with Richard Dougharty and Chris Laign. The design works to transform a previously underutilized site into a vibrant social space by engaging with local deaf and blind communities.
Taking inspiration from nature, tendril-like curtains cascade down to the ground, creating varying layers of permeability that gently usher occupants into the orbit of the structure. Throughout, seating and areas for socializing are arranged in circular shapes to support visual connection, allowing participants to see and sign to each other clearly without spatial hierarchy. Laign comments, 'There's no one at the head of the table, it feels democratic, and it’s that feeling of gathering around where everyone can contribute.'
As Jos Boys, founder of Disordinary Architecture, explains, 'DeafSpace is one of many potentialities, there's no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution, but we need diversity, and this is just one of many ways of designing with generosity.' With a growing and deeper understanding of our diverse physical and neurological experiences, could we see more buildings embracing DeafSpace as a creative catalyst? More than just a framework for accessibility, DeafSpace offers a blueprint for inclusive architecture that is visually compelling and sensorially rich, benefiting not only the Deaf community but all who engage with the built environment.
-
Milan Design Week: Afra and Tobia Scarpa’s monastic marvel of a chair returns to life
Molteni & C’s reissue of the ‘Monk’ chair has us worshipping at the altar of its designers, Afra and Tobia Scarpa
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
This arresting new photography book is a visual mediation on daily life in Indonesia
With his lens, photographer Farid Renais Ghimas explores home, memory and the spaces in between
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Clicks creates keyboard cases for iPhones – now they're also available for three Android flagships
Smartphones get a new lease of life with Clicks, which brings a Blackberry-style keyboard to today’s cutting-edge Apple and Android devices
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The dream of the flat-pack home continues with this elegant modular cabin design from Koto
The Niwa modular cabin series by UK-based Koto architects offers a range of elegant retreats, designed for easy installation and a variety of uses
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Are Derwent London's new lounges the future of workspace?
Property developer Derwent London’s new lounges – created for tenants of its offices – work harder to promote community and connection for their users
By Emily Wright Published
-
Showing off its gargoyles and curves, The Gradel Quadrangles opens in Oxford
The Gradel Quadrangles, designed by David Kohn Architects, brings a touch of playfulness to Oxford through a modern interpretation of historical architecture
By Shawn Adams Published
-
A Norfolk bungalow has been transformed through a deft sculptural remodelling
North Sea East Wood is the radical overhaul of a Norfolk bungalow, designed to open up the property to sea and garden views
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A new concrete extension opens up this Stoke Newington house to its garden
Architects Bindloss Dawes' concrete extension has brought a considered material palette to this elegant Victorian family house
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A former garage is transformed into a compact but multifunctional space
A multifunctional, compact house by Francesco Pierazzi is created through a unique spatial arrangement in the heart of the Surrey countryside
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A 1960s North London townhouse deftly makes the transition to the 21st Century
Thanks to a sensitive redesign by Studio Hagen Hall, this midcentury gem in Hampstead is now a sustainable powerhouse.
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Manchester United and Foster + Partners to build a new stadium: ‘Arguably the largest public space in the world’
The football club will spend £2 billion on the ambitious project, which co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has described as the ‘world's greatest football stadium’
By Anna Solomon Published