This Connecticut retreat touches the ground lightly within woodland
This new creative Connecticut retreat combines generous interiors with a minimal footprint and light touch on the forest floor
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
At just 1200 sq ft, this square Connecticut retreat in the woods is modest in size but grand in outlook. Designed by New York office Scalar Architecture, the cabin is sited in the midst of a forest clearing and accessible only on foot or by a light utility vehicle.
Designing a Connecticut retreat in the woods
The site has a gradient, as well as a large boulder that neither client nor architect wanted to remove. To achieve this, the entire structure has been raised up on concrete piers, with a off-central square courtyard exposing the rock at ground level. The main entrance is at the top of the slope, offering views down the full length of the living and dining room.
A secondary entrance takes you via a set of steps leading to a covered walkway that also doubles as a terrace, taking you around the rock to a door that opens directly into the main living space.
Here, the ceilings reach up the full height of the façade, with large windows and thick timber mullions offering views into the woods.
Timber beams criss-cross the top half of the room, with steps that lead up to a kitchen and two identical, cell-like bedrooms and a bathroom.
The clients are writers and producers, and the house is designed to be a creative retreat, offering respite from the city.
The pitched roof is inverted, creating an ‘impluvium’ that directs rainwater to storage. The walls and roof are clad in a leaf-resistant siding with no open gutters to clog up. High levels of insulation are packed into the structural wooden frame and the interior is clad and lined with timber boards.
The end result is a refined box that perches above the forest floor, providing a warm space for quiet contemplation.
Scalar Architecture was founded by the Spanish-born architect Julio Salcedo, a Harvard graduate who has also worked for Rafael Moneo and SOM. As well as completing projects in Central and North America, the practice is working on a sustainable park in Madrid.
ScalarArchitecture.com (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
‘If I Were a Carpenter’: Ron Arad chairs revisited with Alpi
Ron Arad chairs are revisited with Italian wood-composite specialist Alpi, giving the ‘Big Easy’, ‘Oh Void’ and ‘Southern Hemisphere’ a new look
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Watch straps in grape leather make Mondaine’s classic watches vegan-friendly
Mondaine unveils vegan leather watch straps
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
A warped take on officewear, courtesy of this season’s menswear collections
Re-balance your work-life wardrobe with menswear pieces from Valentino, Fendi, Dior and more, captured in a playful series by photographer Dorothy Sing Zhang and stylist Ben Schofield
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Winter House is a Florida home designed for modernist living
Winter House by Steven Harris Architects is a Florida home that brings together serenity, nature and idyllic modernist living
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Oza Sabbeth offers a modern take on a rural Sagaponack home
Living Levels by Oza Sabbeth is a Sagaponack home inspired by its site and local vernacular
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Chicago coffee cart adds contemporary minimalism to Kenzo Tange building
Chicago coffee cart by Norman Kelley and Spencer McNeil serves up macchiatos and minimalism in iconic Kenzo Tange building
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Halloween architecture: building design in horror films
Halloween architecture and the intricate building design that's transformed horror films
By JoliAmour DuBose-Morris • Published
-
We visit Malin + Goetz founders’ balanced Upper West Side apartment
Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz, the founding partners of beauty brand Malin + Goetz, are the owners of this New York apartment crafted by architecture firm Messana O’Rorke (MO’R), and featured in the studio's latest monograph, Building Blocks
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Morphosis unveils flowing Orange County Museum of Art
Explore the curved shapes and expressive interiors of the Orange County Museum of Art by Morphosis, now open in California
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Jeanne Gang scoops 2023 Charlotte Perriand Award
The 2023 Charlotte Perriand Award goes to American architect Jeanne Gang
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
DS+R Prior Performing Arts Center is designed as a public commons
Prior Performing Arts Center by Diller Scofidio + Renfro completes at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts
By Stephen Zacks • Published