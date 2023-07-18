The Coconut Grove Gatehouse is a fitting invitation into a lush Miami home
The Coconut Grove Gatehouse by Rene Gonzalez greets visitors into a lush Miami home through textured materials and lightness
The Coconut Grove Gatehouse by Rene Gonzalez was conceived as a structure that would not only act as a home for services relating to entering a residential estate in Florida's much-loved neighbourhood facing Biscayne Bay – but one that would also signal entrance to the site, and serve as a beautiful, textured pavilion that blends well within its tropical surroundings. The result does all that and more, designed as a host for security, reception and the management of concierge logistics for the property’s multiple residents, but ultimately becoming the gatehouse for a private Miami house beyond, following the land's sale and acquisition by a single owner and resident.
The Coconut Grove Gatehouse by Rene Gonzalez
The Coconut Grove Gatehouse was crafted as a light, tactile structure, placed among rich foliage of the outstanding natural site it sits on. Miami-based architect Gonzalez and his team at RGA (Rene Gonzalez Architects) plotted the design across 1,300 sq ft. The composition comprises the property's entry wall, gatehouse and concierge pavilion, which ‘are designed specifically to both disappear and yet still retain a stately presence within the landscape’, explain the team.
The architects worked closely with the landscape specialist developing the site's gardens, Raymond Jungles, making sure the structure 'intertwines effortlessly into the lush tropical foliage'. Cladding in silver travertine and rusted Cor-ten steel lends textures that invite the touch and feel harmonious within the greenery.
'The Cor-ten steel defines each programmatic space,' the architects write. 'The use of vertical Cor-ten steel louvres creates a continuous relationship between all elements and allows the façade to become an integral part of the landscape. The silver travertine stone walls encapsulate the various elements of the entry feature. The imaginative combination of these disparate elements provides for lasting impressions of commanding protection and integrated connection within the natural beauty of South Florida.'
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Vast Swatch auction includes collaborations with Keith Haring, Philip Glass and Vivienne Westwood
LAMA’s Swatch auction of artist Esther Montagner’s collection sees over 600 pieces go under the hammer
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Simpson & Partners’ elegant home EV chargers are the ultimate high-tech cottage industry
Its compact, neat and powerful EV chargers make the Home Series from Simpson & Partners one of the most discreet and design-conscious on the market
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Artist Nan Goldin confronts power and accountability in the US opioid crisis
Art and activism can make mighty bedfellows as proved by Nan Goldin when she took on one of America’s richest families
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Roll up, roll up! The Wright and Like Tour 2023 visits Milwaukee
The upcoming Wright and Like Tour 2023 celebrates buildings designed and inspired by architectural pioneer Frank Lloyd Wright in Milwaukee
By Audrey Henderson • Published
-
Happy Valley House offers a model for West Coast Modern architecture and family living
Happy Valley House by Swatt Miers Architects was created as an example of West Coast Modern architecture that is also perfect for family life
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Workplace reimagined: tour Expensify's San Francisco office lounge
Expensify's new San Francisco office lounge is a workplace reimagined, designed as a chic members bar
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Forest Park House paints an idyllic picture of city living
Forest Park House by Javier Robles is a reimagined townhouse in Queens, New York
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Magazzino Italian Art’s minimalist concrete pavilion gears up for launch
Magazzino Italian Art announces the opening of The Robert Olnick Pavilion in Cold Spring, NY, by Alberto Campo Baeza and Miguel Quismondo
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Kurt Rappaport invites us into his refreshed Beverly Hills office
Dan Brunn reinvents real-estate magnate Kurt Rappaport’s Beverly Hills office in Los Angeles
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Lenny Steinberg invites us to her Los Angeles home: watch the film
Inside the Venice Beach home of designer Lenny Steinberg, who takes inspiration from movement and music, and guides us through her treasures
By Mimi Zeiger • Published
-
Slot House sets a high bar for sustainable architecture in Utah
Slot House, an energy-efficient mountain retreat in Utah, by local practice Klima Architecture, sets the bar high
By Eva Hagberg • Published