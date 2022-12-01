Casa Sexta by All Arquitectura is an exemplar of urban minimalism

The disarmingly minimalist architecture of Casa Sexta offers refreshing simplicity to the bustle of Mexico City. Set in the Mexico capital's outskirts, in the Lomas Verdes district, and designed by local practice All Arquitectura, the family home bears all the hallmarks of a refined, pared-down, contemporary interior. Muted, light colours and soft, hazy light? Check. Geometric volumes, clean shapes and coordinated materials? Also check.

(Image credit: Zaicks Moz)

Casa Sexta and its minimalist architecture

As sleek and effortless as this house might seem, it was created in a challenging, narrow plot and the architects also had to navigate the local climate – as the region often suffers from hot and windy conditions. At the same time, the home was conceived as an urban haven, a retreat for its clients – a family of four. ‘The geometry of Casa Sexta evolves inward, granting privacy to its spaces while seeking as much natural light as possible,’ the architects write.

(Image credit: Zaicks Moz)

The structure spans three levels and a 350 sq m plot. Each floor was moulded according to its use, so each has a distinct character, with the ground floor containing communal living areas, as well as a study; bedrooms are on the first floor; and a basement houses service quarters, a guest room, a gym, a video game room, the garage, and a spare, multifunctional room. A black acacia tree serves as the heart of the project, connecting rooms and levels, placed in a courtyard at the centre of the plot.

(Image credit: Zaicks Moz)

‘The architecture speaks for itself,' the architects explain. 'The juxtaposed white surfaces generate patios that allow natural lightning into every space and interaction between form, light, and shadows, postulating volume as the main character.’

(Image credit: Zaicks Moz)

(Image credit: Zaicks Moz)

(Image credit: Zaicks Moz)

(Image credit: Zaicks Moz)

(Image credit: Zaicks Moz)

(Image credit: Zaicks Moz)

all-arquitectura.mx (opens in new tab)