Bodegas Faustino Winery celebrates process through its versatile vaulted visitor centre
Bodegas Faustino Winery completes extension by Foster + Partners in Spain, marking a new chapter to the long-standing history between the architecture practice and their client
Bodegas Faustino Winery, a project including the refurbishment and extension of the producer's facilities in Oyón, Rioja Alavesa, Spain, has just been completed - marking a new chapter in the long-standing relationship between architecture practice Foster + Partners and their client, the Martínez Zabala Family.
Bodegas Faustino Winery: a 2024 extension
Bodegas Faustino is located in the heart of Spain's wine-making region. The project, commissioned by the Family's fourth generation, outlined a reimagining of the overall campus, as well as a refinement of the connection between existing cellars and the surrounding vineyard. It also includes a brand new visitor centre for the public.
Norman Foster, founder and executive chairman at Foster + Partners says: 'Our valued relationship with the Martínez Zabala Family stretches back to the last two decades, when we first worked together on their Bodegas Portia in 2010. The new project in Oyón knits together the entire site with discreet, sustainable interventions to the existing buildings and landscape, and an entirely new visitor centre that provides a new social focus and image for the winery with an immersive experience for all.'
In this rethinking of the winery complex, the new visitor centre becomes a key centre of attention. The entry path leads to it, guiding visitors through the vineyards. Its vaulted roof was designed as a nod to the region's wine cellars. Meanwhile, the interior was crafted open and flexible, vaulted and impressively column-free.
Importantly, the project was conceived as a ‘Planet 1.0’ building, Foster + Partners explains in its statement - making it so that 'its carbon emissions can easily be absorbed by the Earth’s green cover, making it a true sustainable exemplar.' Using natural building materials and paying careful attention to fostering biodiversity throughout the site support this goal.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Dramatic and immersive, Dosa dishes up Korean cuisine with a moody flair
The Mandarin Oriental Mayfair welcomes Dosa, a new Korean restaurant by Akira Black
By Melina Keays Published
-
John Pawson on his perfect restaurant experience
Architectural designer John Pawson – invited to share his thoughts by Wallpaper* guest editor Laila Gohar – tells us of his ‘simple tastes’ and what makes or breaks a memorable meal
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
FILA’s A/W 2024 collection delivers performance on the field and style in the club
The legacy Italian sportswear brand debuts its Casa FILA collection, and an invitation to join its Bellissimo Country Club
By Simon Mills Published
-
Playball Studio's architecture balances the organic and the technical
Playball Studio, a young Indo-Spanish design practice, features in the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024
By Pallavi Mehra Published
-
In Palma, beloved watch boutique Relojeria Alemana gets a dramatic revamp
Edificio RA for Relojeria Alemana has been redesigned by OHLAB, refreshing a historical landmark in Palma, Mallorca with a 21st-century twist
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Santiago Bernabéu stadium redesign: a sneak peek into the works
We take a tour of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, as the beloved sports facility is being given a refresh
By Agnish Ray Published
-
The new Krug winery in the Champagne heartland connects process and nature
AW2 Architects’ design for the Krug winery encapsulates the part rural, part urban landscape of the French winemaking region of Ambonnay
By Caragh McKay Published
-
MOCA is a self-sufficient mobile home offering freedom to work (and roam)
MOCA (Mobile Catalyst) is a sustainable mobile home designed by the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia, and taking remote working to a new level
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Low-energy house in Catalonia minimises its footprint to make the most of its site
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes’ low-energy house in Catalonia nestles into the landscape
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Hortensia Herrero Art Centre puts Valencia on the contemporary art map
Hortensia Herrero Art Centre launches in Valencia, offering a home for contemporary art to sit side by side with archaeological treasures
By Blaire Dessent Published
-
Collective, Hong Kong and Spain: Wallpaper* Architects Directory 2023
With bases in Hong Kong and Spain, Collective joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Ellie Stathaki Published