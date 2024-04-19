‘Bio-spaces’ exhibition at Roca London Gallery celebrates biophilic design
‘Bio-Spaces: regenerative, resilient futures’ opens at the Roca London Gallery as ‘a call to action to stop designing nature out’
'Bio-Spaces: regenerative, resilient futures' asks: could hemp, seaweed, algae and mycelium make buildings more environmentally friendly? These natural products are cropping up in furniture and even construction materials, as the latest exhibition at Roca London Gallery demonstrates.
The 'Bio-Spaces' show is 'a call to action to stop designing nature out and start to usher it back into our spaces', says Deborah Spencer. Co-founder of environmentally focused media and events platform Planted, Spencer curated the show with Oliver Heath Design, which has specialised in biophilic design for 20 years.
‘Bio-spaces: regenerative, resilient futures’ draws on nature
The 70 exhibits are laid out on six ‘islands’ that sit on a modular grid system in the curvaceous, white, Zaha Hadid-designed space. There’s multisensory input from smells and sounds from the natural world, plus video, tactile material samples and plenty of planting.
Each island introduces a different aspect of biodesign. 'These strands have often been thought of in isolation, with designers aligning themselves with one specialism or another,' Spencer says. But she’s now seeing a consolidation of these approaches, leading to 'a more holistic, bio-inspired view of the built environment'.
The biodesign islands include biophilic design, which it about enhancing wellbeing by fostering humanity's affinity with nature. On display here is progressive fashion brand Lestrange’s Coal Drops Yard store. Designed by Fred Rigby Studio following Oliver Heath Design’s biophilic guidelines, there is natural timber and dried flower planting.
The bio-based materials on the island have their origins in nature and are renewable. Erthly makes corrugated construction panels from hemp, a robust, fast-growing crop. They sit alongside TySml’s lamps of mycelium and seaweed.
The bio-diversity island promotes the idea of designing for the needs of flora and fauna, including humans. Henning Larsen’s Biotope building, home to the Métropole Européenne de Lille, has terraced gardens, balconies and bridges. These provide a breeding ground for over 65 species of plants, and a home to birds, insects and lizards.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
The bio-morphic island has projects which mimic natural structures, patterns and shapes, including Heatherwick Studio’s cancer support centre, Maggie’s Leeds, with its skeletal-like interior structure.
Biomimcry involves emulating nature’s biological processes, systems and structures to design buildings, products and technologies. Orga Architect’s der Verwondering primary school in The Netherlands has supporting columns and seating made out of rough tree logs.
According to Spencer, as the world only has finite resources, biodesign is the right direction of travel. 'These businesses [in the exhibition] are at the forefront of tackling this.'
The accompanying talks will explore biophilic design (16 May), biodiversity (6 June) and material future (18 September).
'Bio-Spaces: regenerative, resilient futures' runs from 19 April to 30 September at Roca London Gallery
-
Les Lalanne’s surreal world takes over Venice
‘Planète Lalanne’, presented by Ben Brown Fine Arts, takes over Palazzo Rota Ivancich, with a cast of blue hippos, woolly sheep and giant grasshoppers
By Hannah Silver Published
-
At home with Barnaba Fornasetti
Barnaba Fornasetti invites us into Casa Fornasetti, a private residence and creative hub, as he carries on its founder’s perpetual exploration of creativity and design
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
-
Niceworkshop explores the cycle of industrial materials at Milan Design Week
Seoul-based Niceworkshop caught the design world’s attention with its inaugural collection dedicated to the humble bolt. Now, with its first solo showing at Capsule Plaza, the studio aims to disrupt the life cycle of industrial materials with an exploration into aluminium formwork
By Laura May Todd Published
-
Don’t Move, Improve 2024: London’s bold, bright and boutique home renovations
Don’t Move, Improve 2024 reveals its shortlist, with 16 home designs competing for the top spot, to be announced in May
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Timber-framed Wimbledon house is a minimalist, low-energy affair
A new timber-framed Wimbledon house is designed to blend into its traditional surroundings with a neat brick façade, careful massing and pared back interiors
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
London Science Museum’s Energy Revolution gallery champions sustainable exhibition design
The Energy Revolution gallery opens at London’s Science Museum, exploring decarbonisation through sustainable exhibition design by Unknown Works
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This South Downs house stands as a testament to the value of quiet refinement
At one with the landscape, a South Downs house uses elements of quintessential country villas and midcentury gems with modern technologies
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Ash Tree House offers a contextual approach to a north London site
Ash Tree House by Edgley Design is a modern family home in a north London conservation area's backyard site
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
In memoriam: John Miller (1930-2024)
We remember John Miller, an accomplished British architect and educator who advocated a quiet but rigorous modernism
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
River Wing at Clare College responds to its historic Cambridge heritage
University of Cambridge opens its new River Wing on Clare College Old Court, uniting modern technology with historic design
By Clare Dowdy Published
-
Camden Workshop offers flexible family space in a transformed north London warehouse
Camden Workshop, a transformed industrial space in north London, was designed by architects McLaren Excell to combine residential space and a creative studio for its owners
By Ellie Stathaki Published