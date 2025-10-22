You may know it as ‘Dirty House’ – now, The Rogue Room brings 21st-century wellness to Shoreditch
The Rogue Room – set in the building formerly known as Dirty House by Sir David Adjaye, now reinvented by Studioshaw – bridges wellness and culture in London's Shoreditch
The Rogue Room, the culture-led 21st-century wellness brand founded in 2020 by entrepreneur Rozana Hall, has landed in Shoreditch. This is marked by a new flagship, housed in the dark, cubic volume of what was formerly known as Dirty House, originally designed by Sir David Adjaye (more buildings by the architect in this part of London include artist Sue Webster's home, Mole House).
The new hub has been sensitively and sustainably redesigned for its new use by Studioshaw, aiming to bridge wellness, culture, and east London's unique creative character and heritage.
The Rogue Room
The Rogue Room was designed to offer a range of multisensory experiences. Cross-disciplinary and physical as much as it is atmospheric, the new space will house anything from music-driven yoga to sound healing, dance, and callisthenics. A NOLO (no- and low-alcohol) café service, cultural talks, and live DJ-led sessions also take place within the flagship.
In order to tick all the boxes for this wide range of events, Mark Shaw, director at Studioshaw had to think creatively, working with dynamic lighting that responds to the circadian rhythm, and live music blended with a state-of-the-art sound system crafted in collaboration with AlphaTheta.
'We wanted to honour the building’s place in Shoreditch’s architectural story, while future-proofing it for a very different use,' says Shaw. 'The Rogue Room isn’t just another fitness studio: it’s a culture-driven wellness venue where architecture actively participates in the user’s emotional and physical journey.'
The adaptive reuse approach works with the existing building's strongly minimalist, almost-mysterious character. The original bold, clean silhouette and distinctive black-painted brick façade are maintained. Meanwhile, the interior architecture was retrofitted to adapt to the structure's new social and wellness mandate that outlined a strongly sensorial and human-centred space.
Birch-faced plywood and wood wool form the main material language. A 'compressed', more intimate entrance space leads out to a dramatic, expansive main double-height studio interior at the building's heart. Right above are the café and social spaces.
Rosie Hall said: 'We’re living through a mental health pandemic. Anxiety, disconnection, and burnout have become the background noise of a generation. The Rogue Room is our direct response, an antidote to the clinical, exclusive, and commodified world of wellness. Studioshaw completely understood this brief and brought it to life in every architectural detail, creating a space where people can gather in commune and find connection through culturally rich programming that speaks directly to modern wellness seekers.'
The Rogue Room, 4 Chance Street, Shoreditch, London E1
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
