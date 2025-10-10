The Royal College of Art has announced plans for renewal of its Kensington campus
The Royal College of Art project, led by Witherford Watson Mann Architects, includes the revitalisation of the Darwin Building and more, in the hopes of establishing an open and future-facing place of creativity
The Royal College of Art (RCA) in London has announced plans for a renewal of its Kensington campus. Part of this revamp includes a revitalisation of its Grade II-listed Darwin Building, which will be adapted to meet the needs of a modern teaching environment.
Alongside the Darwin Building, the new plans will also reinstate the 1851 Place entrance facing the Royal Albert Hall. The result aims to provide a visually striking entryway to the campus and reconnect the renowned arts school with Exhibition Road, which is home to the Victoria & Albert Museum, the Science Museum, and the Natural History Museum.
Explore the Royal College of Art's future plans
The project is led by Witherford Watson Mann Architects – one of the 2025 RIBA Stirling Prize shortlisted practices – and works are expected to commence in 2025. The firm’s plan is to create a thoughtful balance of conservation and transformation, meaning heritage is preserved but sensibly updated to remain accessible for future generations of students.
The cost of the restoration, until its predicted completion in 2032, is estimated at £90 million. This marks a large investment in the future of the RCA, part of a plan that includes longer-term savings through increased energy efficiency and consolidated campuses.
The idea to renew the RCA was an organic decision, which felt only natural for the world’s number-one university for art and design (for 11 consecutive years according to QS World Rankings, 2025). The school is dedicated to offering facilities that enable its students, staff and alumni to continue undertaking innovative work for decades to come.
The project means the school will be able to create new teaching and learning spaces, modernise studios and workshops, and improve the building’s overall accessibility, including step-free access and more open areas. There will also be a new café, a gallery and event spaces that will encourage wider public engagement.
'This project represents a major investment in the future of the Royal College of Art,' says professor Christoph Lindner, the RCA president and vice-chancellor. 'With the renovation of our historic Kensington site, the RCA will once again operate from two central London campuses – Kensington and Battersea – bringing our community together with a new creative energy, driving cross-disciplinary exploration, with dynamic spaces to innovate, question and discover.'
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
A bold restaurant adds drama to a Bucharest office building
In the base of Millo Offices, studio AÉ02 dreams up a warm interior where light and material tell a story of contemporary design
-
This midcentury-inspired Brooklyn brownstone is the perfect autumnal escape
As the leaves turn in Prospect Park, a century-old home nearby is reimagined by Shelter Enso into a quietly poetic, midcentury haven
-
Tour the world’s best libraries in this new book
Author Léa Teuscher takes us on a tour of some of the world's best libraries, from architect-designed temples of culture to local grassroots initiatives
-
Ursula K Le Guin’s maps of imaginary worlds are charted in a new exhibition
Ursula K Le Guin, the late American author, best known for her science fiction novels, is celebrated in a new exhibition at the Architectural Association in London, charting her whimsical maps, which bring her fantasy worlds alive
-
Power Hall’s glow-up shines light on science and innovation in Manchester
Power Hall at The Science and Industry Museum in Manchester was given a spruce-up by Carmody Groarke, showcasing the past and future of machines, engineering and sustainable architecture
-
Celebrate the angular joys of 'Brutal Scotland', a new book from Simon Phipps
'Brutal Scotland' chronicles one country’s relationship with concrete; is brutalism an architectural bogeyman or a monument to a lost era of aspirational community design?
-
Max Creasy on the future of architectural photography and a shift to the ‘snapshot’
A show of photographer Max Creasy’s work opens at the AA in London, asking a key question: where is contemporary architectural photography heading?
-
Tour this immaculately composed Islington house for an art collector who loves entertaining
An Islington house by Emil Eve Architects, on coveted Thornhill Road, combines warm minimalism and some expert spatial planning
-
Inside the Apple House, the sustainable centrepiece of Tom Stuart-Smith's gardening Eden
The mission? To explore and celebrate the ways in which nature can impact well-being
-
In Scotland, a derelict farmer’s cottage turns contemporary home
Black and Stone is the reimagining of a 1930s farmer’s cottage that celebrates its historic nature and Scotland’s dramatic scenery
-
A Cornish coastal home that flows like the tide and landscape
On the north coast of Cornwall, De Rosee Sa design a retreat shaped by surfing, sea views and natural materials, offering its owners a life of comfort and calm