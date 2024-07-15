Shinola’s Elijah McCoy pocket watch pays homage to the pioneering locomotive engineer
Shinola continues its Great American series with the Elijah McCoy Mechanic 45mm pocket watch
In 2012, Shinola brought the focus back to American watchmaking, marking the first year of its founding by opening a watchmaking factory in Detroit, the first in the US in almost 50 years. Over the ensuing years, the Detroit-based brand has drawn on this heritage with the Great Americans series of watches, with each limited-edition model paying tribute to an individual who has shaped American history – such as Olympic athlete Jim Thorpe (the first Native American to win gold, in 1912), artist Georgia O’Keeffe, and baseball player Jackie Robinson.
Now it’s the turn of Black American inventor Elijah McCoy to take a place in horological history – a timely move for an individual whose name is synonymous with perfection (the phrase ‘the real McCoy’ is said to derive from one of his much-copied inventions that meant steam-powered trains didn’t need to stop during a journey).
Shinola’s Elijah McCoy Mechanic 45mm pocket watch
The watch design takes inspiration from McCoy’s engineering expertise; he had registered 57 patents across the locomotive industry by the time of his death, with inventions for naval vessels and steam engines, as well as locomotives.
With its clean dial and contrasting numerals, the Elijah McCoy Mechanic 45mm pocket watch recalls a classic railway clock, its matte black finish and gold and red accents a nod to its legible requirements. Available on a matte black chain, the watch also comes with a custom wooden stand.
Elijah McCoy Mechanic 45mm pocket watch, limited to 350 pieces, $1,750, by Shinola
This article appears in the August 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available to download free when you sign up to our daily newsletter, in print on newsstands from 4 July, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
A dramatic new lakeside cabin in the Canadian wilderness rises above the trees
Kariouk Architects' lakeside cabin ‘m.o.r.e. CLT’ explores new material approaches while making a minimal impact on a precious landscape
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Anandes Hotel in Mykonos is a love letter to the island’s allure
Anandes is a luxury boutique hotel designed by Studio Bonarchi, right in the heart of the Cycladic town
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Alexander May, founder of LA studio Sized, on the joys of creative polymathy
Creative director Alexander May tells us of the multidisciplinary approach that drives his LA studio Sized and its offspring, a 5,000 sq ft event space and an exhibition series
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Lugano’s versatile high jewellery pieces are too good to save for special occasions
Californian brand Lugano embraces unexpected materials and cool design codes in its informal high jewellery
By Hannah Silver Published
-
The American watch brands to know now
From Autodromo to JN Shapiro, American watch brands are having a moment
By Chris Hall Published
-
Bernard James’ flora-inspired diamonds mark ten years of Dover Street Market New York
Bernard James’ jewellerydebuting at Dover Street Market features rings, earrings and necklaces inspired by blossoming flora
By Alfredo Mineo Published
-
Seaman Schepps reveals offbeat new jewellery and homeware
Seaman Schepps celebrates 120 years of eclectic design codes and rare stones in a beautiful new jewellery collection
By Hannah Silver Published
-
FoundRae’s Dallas, Texas residency gains steam
Jewellery label FoundRae’s Dallas pop-up at The Conservatory in Highland Park Village combines medallions, charms and homeware alongside vintage objects
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Reed Krakoff ushers John Hardy jewellery into a new era, and refreshes its New York store
The ‘Spear’ jewellery collection riffs on John Hardy’s signature handwoven chain, while the boutique nods to the brand’s Balinese heritage
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Offbeat forms meet precious materials in Ana Khouri’s high jewellery
Jewellery designer Ana Khouri is named one of the Wallpaper* USA 300, as we celebrate creative America. Here we discover her new high jewellery
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Tiffany & Co opens redesigned New York store, The Landmark
Peter Marino and OMA New York, led by Shohei Shigematsu, are behind Tiffany & Co’s vast new Fifth Avenue flagship
By Hannah Silver Published