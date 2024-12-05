Tom Brady’s watch collection is for sale at Sotheby’s: here are the highlights
‘The GOAT Collection: Watches & Treasures from Tom Brady’ goes on sale at Sotheby’s New York on 10 December
When Netflix screened Netflix’s Greatest Roast of All Time: The Roast of Tom Brady earlier in the year, his every word became gospel for the millions who watched, rewatched and watched it again, delighting in Kevin Hart’s epic takedown of the NFL legend. But, more importantly – did you see his watch? A unique white-gold and diamond-set flying tourbillon Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, it spelled out his name in calibré-cut and baguette diamonds, with the number 7 nodding to his Superbowl victories.
It is just one of Tom Brady’s personal possessions going under the hammer at Sotheby’s New York during December 2024, with a selection of jerseys and SuperBowl mementos joining his impressive collection of watches. As well as the personalised Royal Oak, highlights include the Richard Mille 35-03 ‘Baby Nadal’, in robust blue quartz TPT, a rose-gold Patek Philippe Nautilus owned by Brady since 2017 and since discontinued, and a platinum Rolex Reference 228396TBR with a meteorite dial.
‘In the past few years that I have come to know Tom Brady, watches have been our common denominator,’ says Sotheby’s Senior Specialist, Watches, Richard Lopez. ‘We are incredibly honoured to be working with Tom in the curation of his single-owner sale, where we are featuring a selection of timepieces along with some of his prized sports treasures from his football career. He has devoted himself to understanding the intricacies of watches, curating a world-class assortment of exquisite timepieces in recent years that reflects his deep passion for collecting.’
Adds Brady: ‘I’m excited to give fans and collectors a chance to own and cherish these special pieces from my journey just like I have. I hope they bring as much joy and inspiration to fans as they did for me.’
'The GOAT Collection: Watches & Treasures from Tom Brady' will go on sale at Sotheby's New York on 10 December
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
