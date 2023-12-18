Seaman Schepps reveals offbeat new jewellery and homeware
Seaman Schepps celebrates 120 years of eclectic design codes and rare stones in a beautiful new jewellery collection
Classic American jewellery design is epitomised in Seaman Schepps, which is marking its 120th anniversary this year with a celebration of rare materials and offbeat design.
‘The essence of our jewellery has always been, and continues to be, the beautiful rare stones and materials Seaman Schepps used with fearless and unabashed creativity in a style that was ahead of its time,’ says the company’s owner Anthony Hopenhajm of the brand’s heritage. ‘Schepps’ daring and innovative mix of precious stones with exotic woods and natural shells established his preeminence in wearable jewellery. Over 6,000 original drawings in our company archive spanning 120 years of production provide inspiration and guidelines for the pieces created in our New York City workshop today.’
Offbeat jewellery and homeware from Seaman Schepps
Today’s new jewellery nods to, and subverts, this history, with crest rings, pearl jewellery and heavy chains all gorgeously rethought. This year, the brand has also introduced Schepps Home and Schepps Men, with bowls, clocks and flowerpots offering a tantalising teaser of what we can expect more of in the future.
Ultimately, the new collections make a classic foil for the jewellery itself. ‘Our jewellery is revered for its unexpected combinations of wood and/or shells with precious stones worked with gold and transformed into iconic and unique pieces of jewellery – this was and is the hallmark of Seaman Schepps design,’ adds Hopenhajm.
‘The challenge in transforming ideas into wearable jewels involves not only sourcing rare and unusual materials, but is also the result of careful and precise engineering. Skilled craftsmen carve and set the stones in mountings where, for example, on a pair of earrings, the clasps work flawlessly and the earrings sit proudly on the ear, giving pleasure to both the wearer and to admirers near and far.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Taiwan Design Week 2023 highlights
Taiwan Design Week 2023 was the debut edition of the fair, with exhibitions and initiatives mapping the recent evolution of creative industries
By Yoko Choy Published
-
Patrick Martinez captures the passage of time in neon lights and graffiti, at ICA San Francisco
LA artist Patrick Martinez’s ‘Ghost Land’ is his most expansive presentation to date, on show at the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco
By Anne Soward Published
-
‘100 Hooks’ at JB Blunk Estate: a design exhibition to get hung up on
‘100 Hooks’ is an exhibition by the JB Blunk Estate, presenting a hundred pieces by designers and artists that represent the late creator’s spirit
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
FoundRae’s Dallas, Texas residency gains steam
Jewellery label FoundRae’s Dallas pop-up at The Conservatory in Highland Park Village combines medallions, charms and homeware alongside vintage objects
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Reed Krakoff ushers John Hardy jewellery into a new era, and refreshes its New York store
The ‘Spear’ jewellery collection riffs on John Hardy’s signature handwoven chain, while the boutique nods to the brand’s Balinese heritage
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Offbeat forms meet precious materials in Ana Khouri’s high jewellery
Jewellery designer Ana Khouri is named one of the Wallpaper* USA 300, as we celebrate creative America. Here we discover her new high jewellery
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Tiffany & Co opens redesigned New York store, The Landmark
Peter Marino and OMA New York, led by Shohei Shigematsu, are behind Tiffany & Co’s vast new Fifth Avenue flagship
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Feast your eyes: Nadine Ghosn brings cutlery-inspired jewellery to the table
As jewellery designer Nadine Ghosn features in the Wallpaper* USA 300, we revist her Youtensils – the humble fork, spoon and disposable straw given a playful and wearable twist
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Irene Neuwirth and Studio Shamshiri bring magical realism to New York
Fall down the whimsical rabbit hole of Irene Neuwirth’s new jewellery boutique on Madison Avenue
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Collectors’ corner: Taffin at TEFAF New York
Renowned jeweller James de Givenchy will be unveiling his new collection for Taffin at the TEFAF New York Spring Fair, taking place from May 3-7. His penchant for ceramic here takes on unusual forms, appearing transformed in a variety of bold hues that encapsulate both his familiar sculptural forms and a sharp, perceptive modernity.
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Collectors’ corner: Siegelson’s rare jewels light up Tefaf New York
As with fine art, rare-jewel collections reflect their curator’s distinct point of view. Siegelson, New York, has encapsulated the verve, discipline and sheer artistry of 20th century jewellery design like no other. It would be easy to say that proprietor Lee Siegelson views jewellery as art but such is his collecting style that he doesn’t have to tell you so. Anyone with an interest in art, design and architecture would gain from a visit to his booth at Tefaf New York this week. Here, we choose five current Siegelson pieces that reveal why:
By Caragh McKay Last updated