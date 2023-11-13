FoundRae’s Dallas, Texas residency gains steam
Jewellery label FoundRae’s Dallas pop-up at The Conservatory in Highland Park Village combines medallions, charms and homeware alongside vintage objects
New York-based jewellery label FoundRae has been celebrating a homecoming of sorts with a new presence in Dallas, Texas, where the label’s co-founder Beth Hutchens is from. In residency at The Conservatory, a multi-brand concept store located within the city’s Highland Park Village, FoundRae occupies a historic former drugstore from 1931 that quite literally stands as a jewel-box filled with treasures.
Inside FoundRae Dallas
Designed in collaboration with SpaceSmith architects and The Conservatory’s founder Brian Bolke, the bijou 500 sq ft space has been meticulously designed and filled to convey FoundRae’s love of individuality, personal history (its FoundRae Ingot Program converts broken jewellery into modern medallions) and self-expression. Exquisite vitrines and shadow boxes made from walnut serve as displays for the label’s collections of medallions, charms and homeware, each filled with a curated selection of books, vintage objects and ephemera that is also a signature feature of the brand’s New York flagship store.
‘This particular expression of FoundRae is more like the small map room within the cocoon of a great library; an intimate space that provides a cosy well of inspiration and tools for self-discovery and self-expression,’ Hutchens says. ‘A few of the things that inspire me the most led to this collaboration, the capacity that each one of us, and every space, has for transformation and growth, the beautiful friendships we develop from sharing our stories and the depth they give to our lives and the opportunity to create pockets of discovery.’
In addition to FoundRae’s jewels, Dallas visitors will be able to experience some of the statement-making pieces from the label’s home collection, including chain link candlesticks and a brass chain mirror, in addition to homeware accessories selected from The Conservatory’s collection.
‘The moment I met Beth, in her extraordinary New York store, we instantly connected,’ Bolke says. ‘Her passion for creating a long-lasting personal connection with her clients, rooted in both memories and discovery, is what I believe the new era of brick-and-mortar retail should be about.’
FoundRae at The Conservatory, 4 Highland Park Village, Dallas, Texas 75205, USA
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*.
