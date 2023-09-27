Geneva Watch Days 2023 standouts: from Trilobe to Louis Erard

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wallpaper* reported on Geneva Watch Days 2023 direct from the event a few weeks ago (29 August – 2 September), highlighting the backstory of the watch fair and some of the more eye-catching watches presented. But the range and creativity of the watchmakers taking part needs a second look to do them any sort of justice.

Greubel Forsey Balancier Convexe S² (Image credit: Courtesy of Greubel-Forsey)

Pleasingly, unlimited budgets aren’t always involved, though ‘affordable’ doesn’t quite mean the same thing where watches are concerned. Designs from Louis Erard, Massena Lab and Trilobe all come in at prices that rival Tudor rather than Patek Philippe.

Interestingly, all three brands share something of a watch insider sensibility – as often as not their customers are Patek owners looking for something with a little more grit. Here we explore new watches from these brands and more.

Geneva Watch Days 2023 standouts to add to your watch list

Louis Erard

Louis Erard 39mm Petite Secondes with a tobacco-coloured dial (Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Erard)

Louis Erard has developed an enthusiastic following for its small edition collaborations with watch designers and makers that are ordinarily out of reach either through cost or rarity. Current collaborations include a set of two watches based on the work of the celebrated watch designer Alain Silberstein, that are as pure a slice of 1980s Memphis as you could imagine (but only available through the brand’s US partners) and three art-deco-inspired watches produced with Horolophile, the pick being this 39mm Petite Secondes with a tobacco-coloured dial (CHF2,300.00excl. VAT)

Louis Erard 39mm Petite Secondes with a tobacco-coloured dial, CHF2,300 (£2,066) excl VAT, louiserard.com

Trilobe

Trilobe 40.5mm Nuit Fantastique Brume (Image credit: Courtesy of Trilobe)

Trilobe has a cutely self-conscious mission to deconstruct the codes of classical watchmaking, and cites influences as diverse as the tracery of Sainte-Chapelle’s rayonnant gothic windows and the poet and sometime surrealist, René Char.

The combination of ‘out-there’ display in the form of concentric discs to tell the time and very traditional textures and materials works well, particularly on this 40.5mm Nuit Fantastique Brume that matches an engine-turned dial with a beautifully severe X-Centric movement visible through the caseback.

Trilobe 40.5mm Nuit Fantastique Brume, €13,000, trilobe.com

Massena Lab

Chronograph Monopoussoir Sylvain Pinaud x Massena Lab (Image credit: Courtesy of Sylvain Pinaud x Massena LAB )

Massena Lab has, temporarily, jumped the other way. Better known for savvy reinterpretations of classic designs at good prices (the sold-out Uni-Racer came in at just under $3,500), Massena Lab is a hybrid maker taking responsibility for its own production or outsourcing to collaborative partners just as the logic of each project dictates.

The latest, with independent maker Sylvain Pinaud who’s won both a Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève, in 2022, and a ‘Meilleur Ouvrier de France’, is an ambitious, CHF130,000 monopusher chronograph. Purely traditional in construction, it’s avant-garde in design and conception.

Chronograph Monopoussoir Sylvain Pinaud x Massena Lab, CHF130,000 (£116,775), massenalab.com

Greubel Forsey

Greubel Forsey Balancier Convexe S² (Image credit: Courtesy of Greubel-Forsey)

Greubel Forsey is edging the other way in terms of price, though that only means an ambition to introduce a simpler, sub-six-figure watch. That would be of only passing interest had the maker not had a radical deconstruction of its business that saw external shareholders bought out and new design talent bought in. The watches remain as technically superb as ever but now have a clearer, sharper aesthetic as in the Balancier Convexe S² with its monochromatic decor and condensed case (down to 41.5mm).

Greubel Forsey Balancier Convexe S², greubelforsey.com

Girard-Perregaux

Girard-Perregaux, which should really be competing with the likes of Audemars Piguet and Hublot, is nevertheless on an upward swing following its buyout from the Kering group along with Ulysse Nardin. Part of that newfound energy is derived from focusing on proven designs with unexpected twists, such as the Laureato Absolute 8Tech.

It’s an angular contemporary version of the Laureato but made from a novel carbon and titanium composite that has the lightness of a composite but a marbled surface texture like Damascus steel.

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Absolute 8Tech, girard-perregaux.com