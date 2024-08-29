What are the must-see watch releases at Geneva Watch Days 2024?
Get up close and personal with Swiss haute horlogerie at Geneva Watch Days 2024, until 2 September 2024
As Geneva Watch Days 2024 opens its doors today (29 August – 2 September), we are on the ground ready for the annual event, which swaps the dazzle of Watches and Wonders 2024 for a close-knit celebration of the watchmaking craft.
Originally meant to be a pandemic stop-gap, instigated by then-Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin, Geneva Watch Days is fast outgrowing its status as a temporary fix, morphing into one of the prime events on the calendar while keeping its intimate appeal. A fascinating mix of top-tier brands and exquisite independents front the quiet spectacle that's framed by an extended Swiss summer, and these are the brands you should visit if you’re in town.
Geneva Watch Days 2024: the new watches to know
Laurent Ferrier Serie Atèlier VI
Award-winning independent Laurent Ferrier has a portfolio that offers an ever-growing audience a curated alternative to the big brands. With a focused line of timeless wristwear and sports watches, the traditional GWD release of a Serie Atèlier this year has a delicate blend of the two set in 18ct gold. The series VI sees Ferrier meld the minimal splendour of the Classic Microrotor with the elaborate date window design of the Sport Auto, setting a spectacular scene rendered in brushed gold.
Girard-Perregaux Three Bridges Tourbillon
Trust us, there is also wrist normality to be seen at Geneva Watch Days. But the most impressive releases are halo releases from brands like Girard-Perregaux, with this enticing version of its Three Flying Bridges, this time boasting a tourbillon. With its trademark transparent glamour, the eponymous bridges affix the entire gear train, barrel and tourbillon, appearing to float within an 18ct pink gold case. A 44mm measurement might seem broad these days, but this amphitheatre of gears surely deserves an ample stage. In an unusual move, the bridges are PVD-coated black, matching a textured rubber strap, leaving enticing polished edges of pink gold to catch the light.
Alpina Extreme Skeleton
The Geneva Watch Days is also about more accessible brands, with the Alpiner Extreme being an entry ticket to intricate open-worked charm in a sturdy steel suit. The broad-shouldered sports watch from Alpina comes with a monochrome charm all of its own, with a grey and steel dial that plays with textures to good effect. A visible gold-toned balance wheel and red seconds hand counterbalance offer two discreet pops of colour within a compact 39mm case size.
Armin Strom Dual Time GMT
The lengthy name indicates a charming complexity, and though white gold has an air of stealth wealth, this 25-piece limited edition is flamboyance personified. A travel-practical GMT function with a colourful extra pointer and a 24-hour bezel is functional, but here it is displayed with the visual drama of twin movements. Two textured sky-blue dials offset below the centre line make sense if your life is split between living and working in two separate time zones, while celebrating the equal importance of work and leisure.
Bulgari Serpenti Pallini
With Bulgari instigating this vibrant event, it seems only fitting to bookend this story with the wild splendour of the Serpenti Pallini. Bulgari has already marked its watchmaking strengths by almost yearly besting its Thinnest Watch record with the Octo Finissimo. But there is a vibrant side to the brand, where the Serpenti vigorously embraces Bulgari's Roman past as a top jeweller with insouciant style. Somehow, it also manages to include a watch hidden within the diamond-encrusted jaws of a serpent with emerald eyes.
Thor Svaboe is a seasoned writer on watches, contributing to several UK publications including Oracle Time and GQ while being one of the editors at online magazine Fratello. As the only Norwegian who doesn’t own a pair of skis, he hibernates through the winter months with a finger on the horological pulse, and a penchant for independent watchmaking.
