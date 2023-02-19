‘Bauhaus goes American!’: Louis Erard and Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry’s playful new watch

A bold geometry defines the watches created in a collaboration between US-based Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, Swiss watchmaker Louis Erard and French watch designer Alain Silberstein.

Alain Silberstein’s love of primary colours meets playful details – such as the smileys rather than the traditional date in the date window – in new watch sets, which include 72 Louis Erard x Alain Silberstein for Stephen Silver La Semaine watches. Special box sets also contain both Louis Erard x Alain Silberstein for Stephen Silver Le Régulateur and La Semaine watches.

‘This piece is a great representation of the sensibilities of Alain Silberstein, the renowned French watch designer,’ says Jared Silver, president of Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry. ‘It is bold, playful, and whimsical. We wanted to collaborate with him because he shares much in common with the attitudes of our collectors here in Silicon Valley, who enjoy their watches with a sense of fun. As the watch's USA edition, we wanted to bring in the quintessential Americana colours.’

Louis Erard x Alain Silberstein for Stephen Silver Le Régulateur (Image credit: Stephen Silver Fine Jewellery x Louis Erard)

Silver was keen to keep a sense of fun in the partnership. ‘This watch is, above everything else, a very playful piece. I chose to use the “Semaine” base design, which presents a different smiley or frowny face in lieu of the traditional day of the week function, because it’s the only ‘complication’ I’ve come across on a watch that literally makes every person that sees it smile! I refined the colours based on what our collectors really like, and I hope it captures a little bit of the casual creativity that is such a part of the fabric of Silicon Valley.’

‘Everything begins with the case,’ adds Manuel Emch, delegate board member of Louis Erard. ‘It consists of a frame with vertical sidebars called “brancards”, flanked by a conical crown. This is architecture in pure form, each element perfectly held, resulting in geometric simplicity and effects created by contrasts, shapes, materials (grade 2 and grade 5 titanium) and finishes (microblasted and polished). The case is further complemented by a nylon strap with a flap, guaranteeing uncompromising comfort. Against this canvas, the designer offers his exercises in style: two movements, two functions, two stories.’

Louis Erard x Alain Silberstein for Stephen Silver La Semaine (Image credit: Stephen Silver Fine Jewellery x Louis Erard)

The watch stays faithful to the design aesthetic of each brand. Says Silver: ‘Any time you see the bold primary colours and idiosyncratic hand shapes, the watch is undoubtedly a product of Alain Silberstein. His look is irrepressible. The case shape and detailing come from Louis Erard, as does the regulator dial (available in the box set). This is a very traditional Swiss design, but Louis Erard has done so much work with it recently, they have made a connection. The elements of the iridescent blue minute track on both watches, and the engraved silver sub-dial on Le Regulator, act as an homage to our sapphire and diamond gemstone manufacturing that we are known for at Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry.’

