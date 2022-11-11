Bulgari, Hermès and Van Cleef & Arpels win big at Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) 2022

Bulgari, Hermès and Van Cleef & Arpels were among the winners at this year’s Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), the annual prize-giving of the watch industry. Amongst the models honoured: the 10th Anniversary edition of the ground-breaking Bulgari Octo Finissimo, Hermès’ world-time Arceau Le Temps Voyageur, and Van Cleef & Arpels’ Fontaine Aux Oiseaux Automaton, a one-of-a-kind mechanical clock that triumphed in an increasingly competitive field.

Van Cleef & Arpels Fontaine Aux Oiseaux automaton (Image credit: Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève)

The fact that three of the big five watchmakers – Rolex, Patek Philippe and Omega – choose not to participate in the contest, held at the Théâtre du Léman, Geneva, might suggest that the GPHG is a competition in name only. However, the GPHG offers a chance to celebrate watchmakers sometimes overlooked in the clamour to salute more ubiquitous manufactures.

MB&F Legacy Machine Sequential Evo (Image credit: Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève)

Amongst those recognised: Akrivia, the dial name of one of the fastest-rising stars of the horological firmament, Rexhep Rexhepi (winner of the Men’s Watch category); Ferdinand Berthoud, sister-brand of Chopard, whose co-president, Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, collected the prize for Mechanical Exception; and Krayon, whose Anywhere watch won the Calendar and Astronomy category.

See the full list of winners below:

‘Aiguille d’Or’ Grand Prix: MB&F, Legacy Machine Sequential Evo

Ladies’ Watch Prize: Parmigiani Fleurier, Tonda PF Automatic

Ladies’ Complication Watch Prize: Hermès, Arceau Le temps voyageur

Men’s Watch Prize: Akrivia, Chronomètre Contemporain II

Men’s Complication Watch Prize: Hermès, Arceau Le temps voyageur

Iconic Watch Prize: TAG Heuer, Monaco X Gulf

Tourbillon Watch Prize: H. Moser & Cie, Pioneer Cylindrical Tourbillon Skeleton

Calendar and Astronomy Watch Prize: Krayon, Anywhere

Mechanical Exception Watch Prize: Ferdinand Berthoud, FB 2RSM.2-1

Chronograph Watch Prize: Grönefeld, 1941 Grönograaf Tantalum

Diver’s Watch Prize: Tudor, Pelagos FXD

Jewellery Watch Prize: Bulgari, Serpenti Misteriosi High Jewellery

Artistic Crafts Watch Prize: Voutilainen, Ji-Ku

‘Petite Aiguille’ Prize: Trilobe, Nuit Fantastique Dune Edition

Challenge Watch Prize: M.A.D. Editions, M.A.D.1 Red

Mechanical Clock Prize: Van Cleef & Arpels, Fontaine Aux Oiseaux automaton

Innovation Prize: Van Cleef & Arpels, Lady Arpels Heures Florales Cerisier watch

Audacity Prize: Bulgari, Octo Finissimo Ultra 10th Anniversary

Chronometry Prize: Grand Seiko, Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon

‘Horological Revelation’ Prize: Sylvain Pinaud, Origine

Special Jury Prize: François Junod, automaton-maker and sculptor

gphg.org

Akrivia Chronomètre Contemporain II (Image credit: Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève)

Ferdinand Berthoud FB 2RSM.2-1 (Image credit: Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève)