Bulgari, Hermès and Van Cleef & Arpels win big at Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) 2022

Left, the Hermès Arceau Le Temps Voyageur and, right, Bulgari Serpenti Misteriosi High Jewellery
By Bill Prince
published

Bulgari, Hermès and Van Cleef & Arpels were among the winners at this year’s Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), the annual prize-giving of the watch industry. Amongst the models honoured: the 10th Anniversary edition of the ground-breaking Bulgari Octo Finissimo, Hermès’ world-time Arceau Le Temps Voyageur, and Van Cleef & Arpels’ Fontaine Aux Oiseaux Automaton, a one-of-a-kind mechanical clock that triumphed in an increasingly competitive field.

Van Cleef & Arpels Fontaine Aux Oiseaux automaton watch pictured straight on

Van Cleef & Arpels Fontaine Aux Oiseaux automaton

The fact that three of the big five watchmakers – Rolex, Patek Philippe and Omega – choose not to participate in the contest, held at the Théâtre du Léman, Geneva, might suggest that the GPHG is a competition in name only. However, the GPHG offers a chance to celebrate watchmakers sometimes overlooked in the clamour to salute more ubiquitous manufactures.

MB&F Legacy Machine Sequential Evo watch pictured straight on

MB&F Legacy Machine Sequential Evo

Amongst those recognised: Akrivia, the dial name of one of the fastest-rising stars of the horological firmament, Rexhep Rexhepi (winner of the Men’s Watch category); Ferdinand Berthoud, sister-brand of Chopard, whose co-president, Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, collected the prize for Mechanical Exception; and Krayon, whose Anywhere watch won the Calendar and Astronomy category. 

See the full list of winners below:

‘Aiguille d’Or’ Grand Prix: MB&F, Legacy Machine Sequential Evo

Ladies’ Watch Prize: Parmigiani Fleurier, Tonda PF Automatic

Ladies’ Complication Watch Prize: Hermès, Arceau Le temps voyageur

Men’s Watch Prize: Akrivia, Chronomètre Contemporain II

Men’s Complication Watch Prize: Hermès, Arceau Le temps voyageur

Iconic Watch Prize: TAG Heuer, Monaco X Gulf  

Tourbillon Watch Prize: H. Moser & Cie, Pioneer Cylindrical Tourbillon Skeleton

Calendar and Astronomy Watch Prize: Krayon, Anywhere

Mechanical Exception Watch Prize: Ferdinand Berthoud, FB 2RSM.2-1

Chronograph Watch Prize: Grönefeld, 1941 Grönograaf Tantalum

Diver’s Watch Prize: Tudor, Pelagos FXD

Jewellery Watch Prize: Bulgari, Serpenti Misteriosi High Jewellery

Artistic Crafts Watch Prize: Voutilainen, Ji-Ku

‘Petite Aiguille’ Prize: Trilobe, Nuit Fantastique Dune Edition

Challenge Watch Prize: M.A.D. Editions, M.A.D.1 Red

Mechanical Clock Prize: Van Cleef & Arpels, Fontaine Aux Oiseaux automaton

Innovation Prize: Van Cleef & Arpels, Lady Arpels Heures Florales Cerisier watch

Audacity Prize: Bulgari, Octo Finissimo Ultra 10th Anniversary

Chronometry Prize: Grand Seiko, Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon

‘Horological Revelation’ Prize: Sylvain Pinaud, Origine

Special Jury Prize: François Junod, automaton-maker and sculptor

Akrivia Chronomètre Contemporain II

Ferdinand Berthoud FB 2RSM.2-1

Krayon, Anywhere

