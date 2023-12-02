Budding romance: Dior pays homage to the rose

Dior Joaillerie pays tribute to Christian Dior's favourite flower, the rose, in a romantic new jewellery collection. The 'Bois de Rose' collection is swathed in symbolism, rethinking the thorns and the curves of the rose in white and pink gold.

Pink gold necklace with diamonds, price on request (Image credit: Mathieu Trautmann)

Pink gold earrings, £5,050 (Image credit: Mathieu Trautmann)

Necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets cut arresting silhouettes in jewellery which appears to undulate, emulating a flower quivering on the branch, while thorns, sprinkled with diamonds, bring a sharp edge.

White gold bracelet with diamonds, £10,700 (Image credit: Mathieu Trautmann)

Pink and white gold bracelet with diamonds, price on request (Image credit: Mathieu Trautmann)

The collection is the latest reinterpretation of the Dior house signature, translating a key motif of the house into fresh and modern adornments.

