Budding romance: Dior pays homage to the rose

Dior Joaillerie’s ‘Bois de Rose’ collection pays homage to the classic flower

rose and jewellery
Left, white gold ring with diamonds, £2,150. Right, white gold ring with diamonds, £2,150; white gold bracelet with diamonds, £10,700. Watches & jewellery editor: Hannah Silver. Fashion director: Jason Hughes Model: Matilde S Hubert Floral stylist: Pauline Monnier at Rose Paris Floral assistant: Zoé Nelson Lou Producer: Anya Hassett
(Image credit: Mathieu Trautmann)
By Hannah Silver
published

Dior Joaillerie pays tribute to Christian Dior's favourite flower, the rose, in a romantic new jewellery collection. The 'Bois de Rose' collection is swathed in symbolism, rethinking the thorns and the curves of the rose in white and pink gold.

rose and jewellery

Pink gold necklace with diamonds, price on request

(Image credit: Mathieu Trautmann)

rose and jewellery

Pink gold earrings, £5,050

(Image credit: Mathieu Trautmann)

Necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets cut arresting silhouettes in jewellery which appears to undulate, emulating a flower quivering on the branch, while thorns, sprinkled with diamonds, bring a sharp edge.

rose and jewellery

White gold bracelet with diamonds, £10,700

(Image credit: Mathieu Trautmann)

rose and jewellery

Pink and white gold bracelet with diamonds, price on request

(Image credit: Mathieu Trautmann)

The collection is the latest reinterpretation of the Dior house signature, translating a key motif of the house into fresh and modern adornments.

All jewellery is part of the ‘Bois de Rose’ collection by Dior Joaillerie

A version of this story appears in the December 2023 Entertaining Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today!

dior.com

Topics
Dior
Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸