The Orangery at Kensington Palace offers high tea and verdant vistas in a royal London setting
The Orangery at Kensington Palace Gardens is the perfect green setting for a sunny day treat of afternoon tea and more
The Orangery at Kensington Palace has just reopened after extensive restoration which saw its historical, 18th-century setting revived to crisp perfection. This was accompanied by a menu refresh too by Company of Cooks, who are now heading the culinary offering at the beloved London venue. Their signature lunch and afternoon tea lead the charge, merging all-time classics with seasonal British fare and contemporary touches.
The Orangery at Kensington Palace: a brief history
The building was originally conceived as a greenhouse for Queen Anne's orange trees. Set right next to one of the official homes of the members of the British royal family today, it is a handsome piece of English Baroque architecture designed by Nicholas Hawksmoor in 1704, and later enhanced by Sir John Vanbrugh.
The Orangery's contemporary refresh
The Orangery's period character has now been lovingly maintained but infused with gentle, contemporary minimalist architecture touches - courtesy of design practice StudioKKD. The refreshed interiors blend the restored historical details and fixtures with modern features, such as new counters, partitions and reception desks. More examples include the Verdure Tapestry wallpaper by Cole & Son, inspired by a 17th-century tapestry, and a velvet fabric design by GP & J Baker which nods to the royal gardens of Historic Royal Palaces.
The redesign's clean, light, predominantly white-coloured palette makes for the perfect backdrop for the delightfully colourful culinary offering. High tea treats include Castle Farm lavender éclair; traditional scones served with Cornish clotted cream and blackcurrant preserve; and pea, broad bean and tarragon quiche; while young guests are equally catered for, with a bespoke Children's Afternoon Tea selection also on offer.
Company of Cooks group chef Karen Poynter highlights the business' attention to detail in The Orangery's rethinking: 'Our commitment to sustainability is ingrained in every aspect of our operations at the Orangery. From reducing farm surplus with local growers to refusing airfreight for fresh produce, we prioritise our planet and our communities. With an exclusive reliance on only British meats and cheeses and adherence to the Good Fish Guide for responsible seafood sourcing, we are dedicated to making environmentally conscious choices.'
'We take pride in sourcing ingredients from some of London's finest local artisan suppliers,' adds Poynter. 'By supporting local growers and producers, we not only ensure the highest quality ingredients for our dishes but also contribute to the sustainability of our local food ecosystem.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Play on this silver ping pong in Paris' latest Olympics-inspired design pop-up
This silver ping pong room in the heart of Paris is the result of a new collaboration between India Mahdavi and Crosby Studios: come and play at Project Room gallery until 2 August 2024
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
From Tangerine Dream to cult PlayStation hits, eight books chronicling the art of noise and play
We explore eight titles that get under the skin of music history, technological evolution and the art and experience of digital culture
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Pin Point: Victoire de Castellane and Kim Jones present a dazzling Dior high-jewellery brooch design
Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2025 was the launchpad for the pair's latest collaboration
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Meet Paradise 2.0: the beloved Soho-based Sri Lankan restaurant, reinvented
Paradise 2.0 embraces tropical brutalism following a renovation by Dan Preston Studio
By Billie Brand Published
-
Step inside the majestic Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London
In matching its exclusive and central location, a sleek building by RSHP houses the new ultra-refined Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Soak up London’s sunshine at these stylish rooftop bars
Discover the best London rooftop bars, from the Middle Eastern-themed Yasmin Soho to Spanish tapas haven, Amano Rooftop Bar
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Celebrate summer in Ladbroke Hall’s new garden dining space
The London arts space introduces an al fresco oasis boasting a landscape design by Luciano Giubbilei and a pavilion by Jean Prouvé
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Grand Hotel Bellevue London is a perfect home away from home
Fabrizio Casiraghi-designed interiors bring flair to a historic Victorian Townhouse
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Take off with Wallpaper* June 2024: The Travel Issue
The Wallpaper* June 2024 Travel Issue is on sale now, ready to whisk you to the best of Ho Chi Minh City, Caracas’ modernist marvels, classy Canadian cabins, a Swiss sleep retreat, and more
By Bill Prince Published
-
Roe, a new Canary Wharf restaurant, tempts with coral-like interiors and culinary innovation
Roe in London’s Canary Wharf features a vertical foraging garden, 3D-printed interiors and an open kitchen championing zero waste
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Linger at Nightingale, a Tutto Bene-designed Mayfair restaurant
Nightingale restaurant in Mayfair is one of London-based design studio Tutto Bene’s debut projects
By Sofia de la Cruz Published