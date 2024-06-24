The Orangery at Kensington Palace offers high tea and verdant vistas in a royal London setting

The Orangery at Kensington Palace has just reopened after extensive restoration which saw its historical, 18th-century setting revived to crisp perfection. This was accompanied by a menu refresh too by Company of Cooks, who are now heading the culinary offering at the beloved London venue. Their signature lunch and afternoon tea lead the charge, merging all-time classics with seasonal British fare and contemporary touches.

(Image credit: Alex Rory Jacobs)

The Orangery at Kensington Palace: a brief history

The building was originally conceived as a greenhouse for Queen Anne's orange trees. Set right next to one of the official homes of the members of the British royal family today, it is a handsome piece of English Baroque architecture designed by Nicholas Hawksmoor in 1704, and later enhanced by Sir John Vanbrugh.

(Image credit: Alex Rory Jacobs)

The Orangery's contemporary refresh

The Orangery's period character has now been lovingly maintained but infused with gentle, contemporary minimalist architecture touches - courtesy of design practice StudioKKD. The refreshed interiors blend the restored historical details and fixtures with modern features, such as new counters, partitions and reception desks. More examples include the Verdure Tapestry wallpaper by Cole & Son, inspired by a 17th-century tapestry, and a velvet fabric design by GP & J Baker which nods to the royal gardens of Historic Royal Palaces.

(Image credit: Alex Rory Jacobs)

The redesign's clean, light, predominantly white-coloured palette makes for the perfect backdrop for the delightfully colourful culinary offering. High tea treats include Castle Farm lavender éclair; traditional scones served with Cornish clotted cream and blackcurrant preserve; and pea, broad bean and tarragon quiche; while young guests are equally catered for, with a bespoke Children's Afternoon Tea selection also on offer.

(Image credit: Alex Rory Jacobs)

Company of Cooks group chef Karen Poynter highlights the business' attention to detail in The Orangery's rethinking: 'Our commitment to sustainability is ingrained in every aspect of our operations at the Orangery. From reducing farm surplus with local growers to refusing airfreight for fresh produce, we prioritise our planet and our communities. With an exclusive reliance on only British meats and cheeses and adherence to the Good Fish Guide for responsible seafood sourcing, we are dedicated to making environmentally conscious choices.'

(Image credit: Alex Rory Jacobs)

'We take pride in sourcing ingredients from some of London's finest local artisan suppliers,' adds Poynter. 'By supporting local growers and producers, we not only ensure the highest quality ingredients for our dishes but also contribute to the sustainability of our local food ecosystem.'

hrp.org.uk