New York restaurant The Wesley’s interiors reflect its plant-forward menu
At New York restaurant The Wesley, living walls, wheat stalks and pressed flora adorn a trio of starkly different spaces designed by Elmo Studios
Manhattan’s West Village is one of the most popular, and most competitive, neighbourhoods in New York City for dining out. Situated on picturesque West 4th Street, The Wesley first opened its doors in November 2022 as the combined effort of chef Santiago Astudillo, general manager Gabriel Maldonado, and owner Justin Cohen. However, the team recently took a brief hiatus to rethink the menu to better suit local tastes and returned in January 2024 with a refreshed offering that retains the original focus on sustainably sourced vegetables for dinner and bar service.
The Wesley, West Village: plant-forward in menu and design
The Wesley’s plant-forward menu is reflected in its interiors by New York-based Elmo Studios, which interpreted the concept in a variety of ways. Set half a level below ground, the restaurant ‘lures guests into a subterranean dining experience focused on sustainability, and health-conscious offerings’, according to the team. From the entrance unfolds a trio of spaces, each with a unique interior concept and colour palette, but all aligned with the plant-oriented theme.
The first is the intimate bar area, known as the Green Room, where arriving guests face a seven-foot living plant wall that’s brightly illuminated at the back of the space. Dark charcoal, lime-washed walls contrast with the greenery, while cove lighting glows from within niches that contain glassware above the bar and enclose mirrors next to seating spots. Fluted panels that front the bar add texture, and light boxes behind liquor-bottle displays add to the visual drama.
Moving through a short, compact corridor to the main dining area, the palette switches to warm neutral tones in the bright and airy Blonde Room, which the team say ‘elicits golden hues reminiscent of the sun setting across a wheat field’. Dried wheat stems wrap the perimeter, emerging from behind ochre velvet banquettes and strikingly lit from below. The limewash in this space is honey-toned, complementing the woven rattan panels across the ceiling.
Beyond, accessed via a deep portal, the back dining room offers a ‘nocturnal environment’ and can be booked to host private events for up to 25 guests. The atmospheric Red Room features velvet curtains that tuck behind black banquettes and slender-stemmed lamps that emerge from behind the drapes to light the tables. Pressed flowers on black backgrounds adorn the cayenne-coloured walls, and mahogany millwork blends with the colour palette.
Although distinct, the three spaces are united by black and white patterned floor tiles, grey marble-topped tables, and original architectural features such as exposed ceiling beams. Both the Green and Blonde rooms open via folding glass doors onto a small patio area for enjoying drinks and light bites outdoors during the summer months.
Those with a plant-based diet will appreciate the wide variety of options on the seasonal menus, and meat lovers won’t be disappointed either. Flavours and sauces from across Latin America accompany several dishes, which are all intended for sharing. Meanwhile, the seasonal beverage programme, led by head bartender Dana Lachenmayer, infuses an assortment of locally sourced liquors with fresh juices and shrubs – vinegar-based syrups popularised in the Prohibition era. Many of the cocktails carry a Latin twist through unusual ingredients like plantain and tomatillo, so that they echo chef Astudillo’s cuisine.
Now that it’s firmly found its footing in the West Village, The Wesley is designed to exude ‘comfort, warmth, and friendliness; the space’s minimalist design embodies the simple pleasures of the surrounding natural environment’. Guests can return each season to enjoy a refreshed menu in a different room, effectively gaining a totally new experience.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Dan Howarth is a British design and lifestyle writer, editor, and consultant based in New York City. He works as an editorial, branding, and communications advisor for creative companies, with past and current clients including Kelly Wearstler, Condé Nast, and BMW Group, and he regularly writes for titles including Architectural Digest, Interior Design, Sight Unseen, and Dezeen, where he previously oversaw the online magazine’s U.S. operations. Dan has contributed to design books The House of Glam (Gestalten, 2019), Carpenters Workshop Gallery (Rizzoli, 2018), and Magdalena Keck: Pied-À-Terre (Glitterati, 2017). His writing has also featured in publications such as Departures, Farfetch, FastCompany, The Independent, and Cultured, and he curated a digital exhibition for Google Cultural Institute in 2017.
-
Beverly Hills’ Carla Ridge is a modern home taking in expansive city views
Carla Ridge in Beverly Hills blends modernist architecture nods, with contemporary lines and varying textures which complement its views of the hillside, valley, and city
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Sisan Lee's furniture shows traces of its manufacturing
Sisan Lee's latest furniture purposefully draws attention to the marks and scars created through metalwork, on display at Tribeca design platform Trnk (until 31 March 2024)
By Dan Howarth Published
-
Wayne McGregor’s new work merges genetic code, AI and choreography
Company Wayne McGregor has collaborated with Google Arts & Culture Lab on a series of works, ‘Autobiography (v95 and v96)’, at Sadler’s Wells (12 – 13 March 2024)
By Rachael Moloney Published
-
Bondst Hudson Yards promises intimate Japanese dining in NYC
Bondst inaugurates its second location, facing the Hudson River, following the success of its flagship location in NoHo
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Silencio New York opens with an enigmatic, Harry Nuriev-designed interior
Silencio New York is the new chapter of the original David Lynch-envisioned Parisian nightclub
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Jac’s on Bond channels 1990s New York cool
Jac’s on Bond is a new NoHo bar boasting Gachot Studios interiors, Awake NY uniforms and Janette Beckman photographs
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Home Studios warms up new Brooklyn restaurant Theodora with Old World handmade terrazzo
Step inside Theodora, the new laid-back Mediterranean restaurant by chef Tomer Blechman, in the heart of Brooklyn’s Fort Greene
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
10 colourful hotels to inspire your 2024 escapes
10 colourful hotels to discover in 2024, from dream-like mountain retreats to design-led city escapes, selected by Wallpaper* travel editor Sofia de la Cruz
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
This subterranean Negroni bar in Manhattan will lure you to return for more
Sotto is a newly opened Negroni bar in Manhattan giving the traditional speakeasy experience a modern feel
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Café Carmellini brings old New York into the present
Café Carmellini, designed by Martin Brudnizki, is nestled within the Fifth Avenue Hotel, a former Gilded Age mansion with architecture by McKim, Mead & White
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson is PAC NYC’s new restaurant, designed by Rockwell Group
Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson is a contemporary American restaurant that draws from New York City – step inside
By Pei-Ru Keh Published