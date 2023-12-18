Restaurant Tramo in Madrid embraces a more responsible future, bite by bite
Restaurant Tramo, designed by SelgasCano studio, is an exercise in eco-conscious gastronomy and hospitality
Housed within the stark, concrete walls of a disused 400 sq m industrial garage, a new restaurant in Madrid is provoking diners to consider the function, provenance and durability of materials. Located in the Prosperidad neighbourhood, Tramo is an exercise in eco-conscious, low-energy design – and its gastronomy offers plates up a similar taste of all things slow and responsible.
Restaurant Tramo blends classic 1950s Madrid architecture with a conscious design ethos
At eight metres high, the original gabled roof – consisting of slender cement beams suspended by steel rods – remains in place, its skylight illuminating the dining hall naturally. This structure – low-cost and long-lasting – was typical of 1950s Madrid architecture, explain Tramo’s architects at SelgasCano studio, known in London for their 2015 Serpentine Pavilion and the Second Home offices.
While vast and voluminous overhead, the multi-levelled platforms on the restaurant’s floor delicately break up the otherwise open, unwalled space. Here, diners enjoy seasonal dishes from small suppliers – and if the tiered layout provides an auditorium effect, the open kitchen forms the stage. ‘We created smaller, welcoming areas,’ says Lucía Cano, one half of the architect duo, ‘generating different notes and circulations, in contrast with the angular industrial unit.’
Among the passive, geothermal and aerothermal systems that regulate the temperature is a three-metre-deep underground installation of earth tubes, where air circulates at 18 degrees. ‘The idea is for the space to renew from the inside,’ says Catalan designer Andreu Carulla, who created a network of ceramic passages through which the air is propelled into the restaurant - and they double up as the benches on which diners sit.
Made up of over a thousand individual, made-to-measure clay blocks, these ceramic benches exemplify Carulla’s fondness for modular design, which he explains reduces wastefulness by creating objects that are easy to repair, replace or improve. The philosophy also lends Tramo (Spanish for ‘section’ or ‘segment’) its name.
From reclaimed wood to recycled aluminium, the materials used here have long and multiple lives. The fabric in the seating is made of recycled fibre, while the cushions use material left over from the ceiling’s thermo-acoustic lining. Portable LED torches recharged using energy from the roof’s solar panels include light diffusers made of organic cotton paper, while earth dug out for the underground heat exchanger has been used to craft the restaurant’s plates and bowls.
Dishes served on this crockery include freshly caught lobster from Valladolid, organic vegetables from Cáceres, wild sea bass from the Canary Islands and grass-fed beef from regenerative farmers in Ávila. Apart from the coffee and the chocolate, Tramo’s menu only features produce from Spain, while also celebrating age-old, family-run trades like artisanal cheesemaking.
Rául Sánchez Aguirre, overseeing the culinary operations, says a similar ethos governs both cuisine and design. ‘Everything must be functional, high-quality, natural and local,’ explains the chef. ‘We’re getting as much as possible out of materials and produce, without anything superfluous.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
The Miami exhibition unpacking Martin Margiela’s elusive fashion legacy
‘Margiela: In the Void’ – curated by Byronesque and the Parodi Costume Collection – is a rare look at Martin Margiela’s fashion oeuvre, one that revels in the incompleteness of the archive
By Joe Bobowicz Published
-
Year in review: the top 10 cars of 2023, as selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell
What were the best four-wheeled offerings of 2023? Transport editor Jonathan Bell takes us through the year’s most intriguing automobiles
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Terremoto and its 'unapologetically ecologically focused landscapes' in California
Terremoto, the dynamic and gentle landscape architecture firm, is part of our series of emerging studios that spearhead change in California
By Mimi Zeiger Published
-
Bless — Madrid, Spain
By Lauren Ho Last updated
-
Lobo 8 — Madrid, Spain
By Lauren Ho Last updated
-
La Terraza del Casino — Madrid, Spain
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Gran Hotel Inglés — Madrid, Spain
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Juana Limón — Madrid, Spain
By Mariana Rapoport Last updated
-
Hermosos y Malditos — Madrid, Spain
By Emilee Tombs Last updated
-
Barceló Torre de Madrid — Madrid, Spain
By Emilee Tombs Last updated
-
Enxebre — Madrid, Spain
By Daven Wu Last updated