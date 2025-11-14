Vincent van Duysen reimagines Lisbon dining at Jncquoi Fish
A minimalist yet richly textural world sets the tone at a buzzy new Lisbon restaurant, where Portuguese craft, Atlantic produce and fine-tuned gastronomy meet
‘Where Food meets Fashion meets Hospitality’ is the guiding principle behind Jncquoi, the multi-destination lifestyle hub created by Paula Amorim and Miguel Guedes de Sousa of the Amorim Luxury Group, which launched in Lisbon in 2017. At its core are a men’s and a women’s ‘Fashion Clinic’, glossy multi-brand stores where Lisbon’s well-heeled come for international labels, homeware, fragrances and jewellery.
Yet, the experience stretches far beyond retail. Customers might drift between the Deli Bar for a lobster roll, the Lázaro Rosa-Violán-designed Jncquoi Avenida restaurant for white prawn carpaccio beneath its signature dinosaur, or Jncquoi Asia for grilled wagyu with ponzu.
The next chapter will arrive in spring 2026 with Jncquoi House, the group’s first hotel, occupying a separate townhouse and designed by Vincent Van Duysen. In the interim, on the building’s ground floor, the doors to new restaurant Jncquoi Fish are already open.
Wallpaper* dines at Jncquoi Fish, Lisbon
The mood: sophisticated, sexy and sea-centric
At this new outpost of the Jncquoi empire, dishes pay homage to the bounty of the Atlantic, the food taking centre stage, with many tables clustered around the open kitchen. But it is the design that sets the tone. Step through the neo-Moorish façade and a world crafted by Vincent Van Duysen opens up: a play of mirrors and white marble, ceramic and limestone.
Dark clay flooring is produced by Viúva Lamego, one of Portugal’s most historic ceramic factories, forming a perfect counterpoint to Lisbon’s local Lioz limestone and the ceramic wall tiles, whose palette and pattern draw inspiration from the kitchens of the National Palace of Sintra. The lighting fixtures – handmade in Portugal by Fátima Neto to Van Duysen’s design – are sculpted from Carrara marble, while the furniture was custom-made locally by Room2Fit. Bespoke tableware comes from Vista Alegre, founded in 1824 and one of Portugal’s most respected brands. And, in a gentle nod to the owners, quintessentially Portuguese cork – sourced from founder Paula’s Amorim Cork – appears as a salt cellar encasing glittering white crystals.
The food: Atlantic soul
With Jncquoi’s executive chef António Bóia and chef Filipe Carvalho (who earned a Michelin star at Lisbon’s 50 Seconds) at the helm, good food is a given. Equally assured are the ingredients, freshly sourced from the cold Atlantic waters that lap Lisbon’s shoreline. Carvalho has a deft touch, skilfully balancing traditional Portuguese flavours with the luxurious notes that 21st-century fine dining demands. Think cod fritters crowned with a spoon of tartare sauce and a generous dollop of caviar, or a hot starter of scarlet shrimps from the Algarve, served with garlic and fried quail eggs.
Main courses include Portuguese blue lobster rice with coriander, or oven-baked octopus à lagareiro, richly drenched in local olive oil. Sommelier Filipe Wang may reach for a prized Burgundy to pair with your choice, or a particularly compelling Portuguese bottle – do hear him out; he knows precisely what he’s talking about. Do save room – the chocolate mousse with olive oil and fleur de sel is impeccable, while the oven-baked pão de leite (a sweet, yeasted milk bread) served warm with custard and cream cheese, already seems to have gained a cult following.
JNcQUOI Fish is located at Av. da Liberdade 189 1, 1250-096 Lisbon, Portugal
Mary Lussiana is a passionate hotel-lover and freelance travel writer contributing to many of the UK’s best magazines and newspapers. A mother of three, she has lived in Portugal's sunny south since this century began, and continues to live there with her husband, their yellow Labrador, Bellini and returning children.
