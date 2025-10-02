The Viceroy Hotel Group wants you to get on your bike

As travellers are increasingly seeking more authentic, environmentally conscious and localised forms of travelling, cycling is exponentially becoming a fast-growing outdoor recreation and tourism choice. Jumping on the bandwagon is hospitality group Viceroy, which has partnered with two-wheel expert brand Rapha to make it easier for guests to get to know a destination by pedal.

The initiative is currently being supported across three Viceroy properties in the US, namely Santa Monica, Chicago and Washington D.C., alongside a fourth in the Algarve, Portugal. Itineraries have been planned by Rapha for both beginners and advanced cyclists, ranging from relaxed three-mile rides to endurance routes of over 60 miles, which will be available to access through a digital portal. Bikes are available for use through the hotels’ in-house fleet, with access to advanced road bikes via local partners. The experience doesn’t have to be a lonely activity; guests are encouraged to join local group rides hosted by Rapha.

In Santa Monica, the route has been planned for a combination of urban and natural environments, from the city’s signature boardwalk and the eclectic neighbourhoods of Venice to the Hollywood Hills. In Washington, D.C., landmarks such as The White House and the Lincoln Memorial are combined with the greenery and history of the National Mall and President’s Park. Lakefront breeze and hotspots await in the Windy City, while in the Algarve, it’s all about rolling hills, quaint villages and coastal views.

For more information, viceroyhotelsandresorts.com

