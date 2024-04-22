Crispin at Studio Voltaire, in Clapham, is a feast for all the senses
New restaurant Crispin at Studio Voltaire is the latest opening from the brains behind Bistro Freddie and Bar Crispin, with interiors by Jermaine Gallagher
Residents of Clapham rejoice: a chic new restaurant has opened in this London neighbourhood. Situated within the acclaimed arts organisation and gallery from which it takes its name, Crispin at Studio Voltaire is the latest venture from HAM Restaurants, the group behind some of the capital’s buzziest eateries: Bistro Freddie and Crispin in Shoreditch, and Bar Crispin in Soho. Like its siblings, Crispin at Studio Voltaire serves delectable seasonal plates in a design-led setting, but this establishment has an identity entirely of its own.
‘Studio Voltaire is not only a gallery, but it also has 61 artists with studios in the building,’ says Dominic Hamdy, founder of HAM Restaurants. ‘Crispin at Studio Voltaire is for the public but also for the artists and staff who work there. It’s a space in the context of a wider arts institution, and this adds richness, as well as diversity, to the project.’
Discover sleek interiors at Crispin at Studio Voltaire
The interiors are courtesy of Jermaine Gallacher, who also did the decor for Bistro Freddie and Bar Crispin. He describes Crispin at Studio Voltaire as ‘relatively minimal with some surprising moments of joy’ and took cues from dining spots designed by Terence Conran, such as Blueprint and Le Pont de la Tour. ‘I have always been a fan of those great early 1990s restaurants,’ he says. ‘They were the first inspirations to go on the pinboard.’
An exquisite palette of plush materials and elegant colours has been sympathetically chosen to harmonise with the rest of the gallery. For instance, ‘The signature Studio Voltaire blue, originally taken from a historic beam in the eaves of the building, has been mirrored by a blue Kvadrat curtain at the entrance of the restaurant,’ says Hamdy. Elsewhere, the brown hue of the Dzek Dzek tiles in the gorgeous Anthea Hamilton-designed garden has been echoed by a bespoke paint on the face of the bar, created by Francesca’s Paints.
That deep brown can also be noted on a second Kvadrat curtain, which runs the length of the room (10 metres) and acts as a retractable wall that can be opened during the day, and drawn in the evening. Other particularly pleasing details include custom-made metal candelabras by designer Barnaby Lewis, and a rubber vase designed by LS Gomma. But, for Gallacher, ‘The main event is Miranda Keyes’ mouth-blown glass pendants that hang above the bar and stainless-steel pass.’
All of this makes a divine backdrop to devour head chef Micheal Miles’ modern European fare. The hand-written, seasonal menu features perfectly prepared dishes such as Portland crab with radicchio and fennel, homemade tagliolini with nettle and egg yolk, and cod with velouté and monk’s beard. The small but mighty wine list, curated by sommelier Alexandra Price, focuses on six producers, ‘shining a spotlight on the winemakers themselves,’ says Hamdy.
Perhaps most importantly, there is also an affordable daily artists’ menu for £7, and the space also will play host to a series of community drinks, which allows, as Hamdy adds, ‘the Crispin team, the Studio Voltaire staff and the artists to break bread together.’
Crispin at Studio Voltaire is located at 1a Nelsons Row, London
Billie Brand is a London-based writer and editor. She has previously held positions at The Modern House, Matches, The Guardian and Observer, and contributed to titles including World of Interiors, i-D and The Face. Her work has a particular focus on beautifully designed and innovative spaces and places – and the forward-thinking people behind them.
