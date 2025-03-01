An Upper East Side townhouse is transformed into a chic French bistro

Manhattan’s Upper East Side has seen somewhat of a renaissance of late. For a while regarded as a little uptight and stuffy, the neighbourhood’s rent prices have not risen as quickly as other parts of the city, spurring a new demographic of younger, creative types to move in. And with them have arrived a sprinkling of new dining and drinking spots that still embody the classy sophistication of the UES, but cater to an audience craving design-forward experiences.

In a charming townhouse tucked between two larger buildings on the corner of 74th Street and Lexington Avenue, Chez Fifi is a prime example. The restaurant opened its doors in December 2024 and has been almost impossible to secure a reservation ever since.

Tour Chez Fifi and its undeniable ‘je ne sais quoi’

The intimate two-floor destination transports guests to 1930s Paris, by way of rich mahogany panelling, rows of bevel-edged mirrors, and eclectic artworks, as well as a menu of classic French dishes paired with favourites from San Sebastián. Think foie gras terrine alongside jamón Iberico as charcuterie appetisers, frogs’ legs or Basque deviled crab as entrees, and filet mignon au poivre and wild Dover sole as ‘Plats Principaux.’

The venture by brothers Joshua and David Foulquier, who grew up in the neighbourhood, is a celebration of their French heritage – particularly their mother, Fifi – and the interiors by Stockholm-based Joyn Studio are also imbued with a touch of Scandinavian sensibility. ‘This project perfectly encapsulates our philosophy of creating spaces that put people in the right mood through a deep understanding of culture, behaviour, and sensory elements,’ said Helena Eliason, who co-founded Joyn with partners Lisa Grape and Ida Wanler. The trio is behind the design of the three-Michelin-starred Frantzén in the Swedish capital, which is how the Foulquier brothers discovered their work.

At Chez Fifi, the ground-floor dining room has a low ceiling that immediately creates an intimate mood. The warm tones of the mahogany that dominates the space are contrasted by navy upholstery across the cushioned booth seating, and a Payne’s gray ceiling illuminated with cove lighting. The blue hues are repeated in patterned curtains and wallpaper that enclose the booths on one side, while a row of two-tops follow a red banquette along the other. Thin vertical mirrored strips above the seats repeat in full height along the narrow stairway that leads upstairs.

Intended for enjoying a selection of martinis and French-inspired cocktails, the upper-floor salon is divided by a cased opening into a compact bar area and a cosy lounge space. The former features colourful bookmatched stone with rippled marbling across the counter front and back bar, and a coffered ceiling – together evoking the iconic Loos American Bar in Vienna. In the lounge, the curve-cornered ceiling is traced with criss-crossed molding details. Army green walls allow wood furniture and ochre accents to pop, while a monolithic black marble fireplace holds the centre of the room.

Touches like ceiling-mounted glassware and bottle racks, double-head sconces with fabric shades, columns and counters with zig-zag profiles, and a sign designed to mimic those that denote Parisian streets all come together to create a transportive setting that is already proving to be a hit with the Upper East Side’s discerning new crowd.

Chez Fifi is located at 140 E 74th St, New York, NY 10021, United States; chezfifinyc.com

