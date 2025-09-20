Aperitivo time is this Los Angeles bar’s ‘ragione di vita’
Located in Echo Park, Bar Bacetti is a welcoming haunt celebrating the great Italian ‘art of snacking’
For two warm and inviting sibling concepts next door to each other in Echo Park, choose Bacetti Trattoria and Bar Bacetti. While the trattoria has been a neighbourhood staple for several years, its new bar counterpart offers an indoor-outdoor pizza lounge concept that celebrates the Italian ‘art of snacking.’
Wallpaper* dines at Bar Bacetti
The mood: Italian bar culture in Echo Park
The transformed space by Stayner Architects and owner Jason Goldman (formerly Tilda wine bar and shop) resembles a slice of authentic Italian bar culture with elegant marble, a vintage espresso machine, and an ornate mantel clock above the bar. Guests are seated there or at a few small tables with full service. The former shelves that once held wine bottles along the length of the space now showcase a laser metal installation by local artist Matt Lipps that references local landmarks. The open wood beam ceiling interior transitions seamlessly to the dog-friendly sidewalk patio, which is perfect for people-watching with a sundowner.
The food: savoury snacks and spritz
‘Aperitivo is one of the great Italian pleasures,’ says owner Jason Goldman. ‘It’s also about the art of snacking, at that golden hour when we all get a little peckish.’ This ritual is celebrated with a daily aperitivo hour from 3 pm to 5 pm, when drink orders are paired with a complimentary savoury snack such as red peppers stuffed with tuna, capers, and anchovies. The menu was created by chef Jonathan Salinas and sous chef Jenny Uchida, and the most popular item is the signature focaccia filled with salty stracchino cheese, which is flaky and wafer-thin, more like flatbread, and should be enjoyed with a wine-based Aperol spritz or the non-alcoholic Negroni, made with Seedlip. The bar also hosts Bar Bacetti’s pizza programme, previously part of the trattoria menu. A classic tiramisu and olive oil cake finish on a sweet note with a splash of house-made limoncello.
Bar Bacetti is located at 1507 Echo Park Ave, Echo Park, CA 90026, United States.
Carole Dixon is a prolific lifestyle writer-editor currently based in Los Angeles. As a Wallpaper* contributor since 2004, she covers travel, architecture, art, fashion, food, design, beauty, and culture for the magazine and online, and was formerly the LA City editor for the Wallpaper* City Guides to Los Angeles.
