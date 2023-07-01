Palazzo Tirso opens in Cagliari with interiors by Poltrona Frau and Marco Piva
Palazzo Tirso – MG Gallery is Cagliari’s first five-star hotel, overlooking the Sardinian city’s Harbour
Palazzo Tirso – MG Gallery opened in Cagliari, set within a 1920s palazzo and designed by Marco Piva with Poltrona Frau. The building has a historical significance for the Sardinian city, having originally hosted the headquarters of the Sardinian Electrical company before becoming the regional outpost for Intesa San Paolo bank and finally being taken over by Accor Hotels.
Palazzo Tirso’s design: a sophisticated design experience in a historical setting
Marco Piva worked on a sensitive restoration of Palazzo Tirso, leading a project that reveals and maintains the building’s historical features while updating it for a contemporary audience. Creating a new layout from the historical architecture, the architect succeeded in keeping original features while transforming it into a modern hotel blending functionality and a sophisticated design experience.
For the hotel’s interiors, Piva worked closely with Poltrona Frau’s Custom Interiors team, who developed bespoke furnishings for the entire structure. The finished project includes bespoke furniture and objects created for the hotel, as well as customised Poltrona Frau classics, resulting in a modern interior that blends sophisticated silhouettes with the most premium materials in an elegant palette that merges neutrals with touches of pink, yellow and blue.
The project is a magnificent demonstration of Poltrona Frau’s abilities to meet any interior needs: ‘With our custom interiors division, we interpret the desires of our clients and partners by transforming the design concept into concrete results that address every phase of the project. The constant search for innovative solutions, craftsmanship and extreme attention to detail ensures a high level result even in the face of challenges unique to the specific context in which a project unfolds.’
Palazzo Tirso – MG Gallery: discover the hotel
The hotel’s communal spaces are conceived by Piva as flexible areas that guests can use as private or social spaces to enhance their hotel experience. Palazzo Tirso features two restaurants, both defined by an open kitchen design: Terra, on the ground floor and Cielo, on the terrace overlooking the harbour.
The hotel’s offering includes 85 rooms, among which are 8 suites with sea view and one presidential suite - all featuring Poltrona Frau furnishings, finishes and accessories. Palazzo Tirso by L’Occitane Spa completes the hotel’s guest experience: located in the historic vault, the spa is designed as a tranquil oasis, its material and colour palette developed to connect the hotel with its location.
‘Palazzo Tirso is a work of architectural restoration through which the principle of sustainability finds its maximum expression,’ concludes Piva. ‘This is reflected in the protection and safeguarding of the artistic and cultural heritage that preserves existing buildings instead of demolishing them, thus giving them new life.’
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Julie Mehretu will create the 20th BMW Art Car
New York-based artist Julie Mehretu has been awarded the next BMW Art Car commission, set to debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 2024
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
RIBA’s architecture film screenings promise a cinematic summer
Reach for the popcorn! The RIBA in London has a series of architecture film screenings in the works, ensuring the summer unfolds with plenty of cinematic drama and fun
By Harriet Thorpe • Published
-
Bid on one-off Louis Vuitton bags designed by the world’s biggest artists
With Sotheby’s, Louis Vuitton offers a chance to bid on its one-off ‘Artycapucines’ handbags, reinterpreted by Urs Fischer, Donna Huanca, Peter Marino, Alex Israel, Tschabalala Self and more, with donations going to charity
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Tuscany’s Castello del Nero opens with a renovation by Paola Navone
Castello del Nero opens as part of the Como Hotels and Resorts, with Paola Navone leading the renovation of the twelfth century property
By Maria Cristina Didero • Published
-
Discover the newest jewel on the Amalfi Coast
The Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel draws from traditional design codes
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Il Capri Hotel merges the traditional and the modern
A neo-Gothic Venetian-style palazzo is the home of Capri’s newest hotel
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Venice beyond La Biennale: the ultimate 21st century international village
We tour Venice with architect, researcher and curator Federica Sofia Zambeletti, who shows us around Italy’s precious lagoon city – just in time for the launch of the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023
By Federica Sofia Zambeletti • Published
-
Laqua Vineyard resort is a tranquil Tuscan escape
Laqua Vineyard resort is a six-suite haven in the rolling hills of Tuscany, with a Michelin-starred restaurant and interiors by Italian studio Lamatilde
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
New Georgian restaurant in Milan serves up bold design and great food
Gheama is a new Georgian restaurant in Milan with interiors designed by celebrated Tbilisi-based design practice Rooms Studio
By Mary Cleary • Last updated
-
Explore these Milan beauty spots, from spas to salons
From a gym designed by a fashion brand to a hair salon with Gio Ponti interiors, our edit of the best Milan beauty spots offers the chance to look and feel great in a space that looks even better
By Mary Cleary • Last updated
-
Cluster of charming Arno River farmhouse conversions
This clutch of traditionally renovated mills, farm houses and villas near Florence offer a spot to explore the local wine region and ancient city beyond
By Nick Vinson - Art Direction • Last updated