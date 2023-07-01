Palazzo Tirso opens in Cagliari with interiors by Poltrona Frau and Marco Piva

Palazzo Tirso – MG Gallery opened in Cagliari, set within a 1920s palazzo and designed by Marco Piva with Poltrona Frau. The building has a historical significance for the Sardinian city, having originally hosted the headquarters of the Sardinian Electrical company before becoming the regional outpost for Intesa San Paolo bank and finally being taken over by Accor Hotels.

Palazzo Tirso’s design: a sophisticated design experience in a historical setting

(Image credit: Courtesy Poltrona Frau)

Marco Piva worked on a sensitive restoration of Palazzo Tirso, leading a project that reveals and maintains the building’s historical features while updating it for a contemporary audience. Creating a new layout from the historical architecture, the architect succeeded in keeping original features while transforming it into a modern hotel blending functionality and a sophisticated design experience.

(Image credit: Courtesy Poltrona Frau)

For the hotel’s interiors, Piva worked closely with Poltrona Frau’s Custom Interiors team, who developed bespoke furnishings for the entire structure. The finished project includes bespoke furniture and objects created for the hotel, as well as customised Poltrona Frau classics, resulting in a modern interior that blends sophisticated silhouettes with the most premium materials in an elegant palette that merges neutrals with touches of pink, yellow and blue.

(Image credit: Courtesy Poltrona Frau)

The project is a magnificent demonstration of Poltrona Frau’s abilities to meet any interior needs: ‘With our custom interiors division, we interpret the desires of our clients and partners by transforming the design concept into concrete results that address every phase of the project. The constant search for innovative solutions, craftsmanship and extreme attention to detail ensures a high level result even in the face of challenges unique to the specific context in which a project unfolds.’

Palazzo Tirso – MG Gallery: discover the hotel

(Image credit: Courtesy Poltrona Frau)

The hotel’s communal spaces are conceived by Piva as flexible areas that guests can use as private or social spaces to enhance their hotel experience. Palazzo Tirso features two restaurants, both defined by an open kitchen design: Terra, on the ground floor and Cielo, on the terrace overlooking the harbour.

(Image credit: Courtesy Poltrona Frau)

The hotel’s offering includes 85 rooms, among which are 8 suites with sea view and one presidential suite - all featuring Poltrona Frau furnishings, finishes and accessories. Palazzo Tirso by L’Occitane Spa completes the hotel’s guest experience: located in the historic vault, the spa is designed as a tranquil oasis, its material and colour palette developed to connect the hotel with its location.

‘Palazzo Tirso is a work of architectural restoration through which the principle of sustainability finds its maximum expression,’ concludes Piva. ‘This is reflected in the protection and safeguarding of the artistic and cultural heritage that preserves existing buildings instead of demolishing them, thus giving them new life.’

Book now

palazzotirsocagliari.com