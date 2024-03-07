The Hollywood Roosevelt’s penthouse suites get a sumptuous refresh

Two historic penthouse suites at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt boutique hotel in Los Angeles have been refurbished by local up-and-comer Kevin Klein to both accommodate contemporary needs and reprise overlooked ‘Golden Age’ characteristics. Built in the late 1920s, the Spanish Colonial Revival hotel has been a fixture of Tinsel town for almost a century. It also played home to stars such as Clark Gable, Carole Lombard and Johnny Grant – who now lend their names to the residential units they once occupied.

Check into The Hollywood Roosevelt’s refreshed penthouse suites

(Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt)

Re-arranged to maximise common spaces perfect for entertaining, but also guest stays, the 185 sq m units incorporate rich era-specific elements like dark-stained walnut and those that have transcended time, such as sunken living rooms.

‘We selected finishes and materials that were a bit androgynous and could be perceived appropriately through the stylistic lenses of the hotel’s Spanish Colonial Revival architecture and Hollywood Regency interiors,’ Klein says. ‘It was challenging to work around the constraints of a historic building, but the process also revealed pleasant surprises. At one point in the middle of the project, we poked a hole in a ceiling and found an unfinished, 60- to 80-year-old ceiling mural that had been entirely forgotten.’

(Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt)

(Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt)

(Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt)

(Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt)

Deep-grain Italian marble, antiqued mirror details and warm plasters feature prominently throughout both suites. Light fixtures, rugs, chairs, tables, mirrors and sofas – some more than 200 years old – were sourced from over 25 countries. This curation provides each space with a lived-in, heirloom atmosphere. The effective juxtaposition of rich colours, intricate patterns, and clean geometries hints at a more contemporary influence, however nuanced and layered in.

(Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt)

(Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt)

(Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt)

Both sprawling ‘residences’ feature two large ensuite bedrooms. While the Gable and Lombard Penthouse has a state-of-the-art entertainment system, the Johnny Grant Apartment has a fully-equipped kitchen and a 16-person dining room.

A 278 sq m outdoor terrace connects both units and allows for a seamless spatial flow when combined under one rental. ‘From the dramatic views and opulent living spaces in The Gable and Lombard Penthouse to the private rooftop garden of The Johnny Grant Apartment, both suites are perfect for hosting memorable gatherings with a shared rooftop space that offers 360-degree views of the city and the iconic Hollywood Sign,’ states the hotel.

(Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt)

(Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt)

thehollywoodroosevelt.com