Retreat to Lecce’s reborn Palazzo Zimara, a baroque gem from 1557
Architect Raffaele Centonze transforms the 16th-century Palazzo Zimara into an 18-room boutique hotel in the historic city centre
Tucked behind grand carriage doors on the main thoroughfare of Lecce’s Via Giussepe Libertini, the 16th-century Palazzo Zimara has reopened as an exclusive, 18-room boutique hotel and hideaway in the historic city centre. Originally built in 1557 as the family home of an aristocrat and Renaissance philosopher, the Palazzo has been masterfully restored by architect Raffaele Centonze to reflect the grandeur of its heritage.
Palazzo Zimara joins the refined D’Angelo Family Collection alongside Lake Como’s ‘Villa Mojana’ di Limonta, Matera’s Palazzotto Residence & Winery and Francesco Radino Winery.
Palazzo Zimara, Lecce
‘The Palazzo is one of the forty protected palaces from the late Baroque period of Lecce, and we managed to incorporate guestrooms, a restaurant, a wine bar, a private courtyard and a gym without losing the building’s charm and authenticity,’ explains the architect Centonze, designer of Puglia’s equally notable Masseria Diso and Masseria Trapanà.
Regarded by Italians as the ‘Florence of the South,’ Lecce offers a trove of Baroque architecture, limestone-clad buildings and two dozen historic cathedrals. The enclave boasts a multitude of restaurants to explore the local gastronomic scene, from posh eateries to nonna-run establishments and a chance to shop local wares at designer boutiques. Lecce is easily accessible via Italy’s Eastern coastal train route or a direct flight into Brindisi airport and is a short drive to world-renowned beaches, making it the perfect base for exploring the Puglia region.
Each guest room of Palazzo Zimara offers a one-of-a-kind layout, with individual room designs responding to their natural structure. Most feature painted fresco walls restored by artisan Annibale D’ambrosio, while others boast original cobblestone, 3-metre high vaulted ceilings, multi-level shower rooms and spas, private balconies, arched entryways, and original terracotta ‘cocciopesto’ tiling. Shared details include original 18th-century wooden doors, illuminated contemporary closets by DA A Italia, Salotificco Scatiga leather upholstered bed frames, Massimo Maci and Flos lighting, Barba Arredi furniture and an in-house body and skincare line produced for the hotel.
Guests begin their mornings with breakfast served in the inner stone courtyard, offering freshly baked bread, homemade croissants, pastries and delectable omelettes, all to be enjoyed with a traditional ‘Caffe Leccese,’ an espresso over ice with sweetened almond milk. Later, they can escape the heat with a dip in the rooftop pool opening in early 2025 or opt for tailored personal experiences from in-room private massages, reflexology treatments, personal training sessions at the property’s upper-level gym, or private night tours of next-door Basilica di Santa Croce.
Come afternoon, the Palazzo’s ground floor hosts Radino Wine Bar for lunch and aperitivo, offering exclusive biological labels from local vineyards and an outdoor terrasse facing the street for people-watching. For dinner, the in-house La Bocca restaurant offers a contemporary Mediterranean menu helmed by Executive Chef Gabriel Piga inside a gorgeous cavernous setting or outdoor dining in the inner courtyard.
Palazzo Zimara is located at Via Giuseppe Libertini, 44, 73100 Lecce, Italy, palazzozimara.it
Andrew Lawrence Wasserstein is a Wallpaper* contributor covering stories on architecture, design and hospitality. He is currently the Director of Marketing and Communications for Aqua Creations Luminary Design Studio and has previously worked for global brands and institutions across the technology, travel, art world and publishing industries.
