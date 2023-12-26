Les Airelles Courchevel is a one-of-a-kind ski haven

Nestled above the snowy treeline in Courchevel's prestigious Jardin Alpin area, Les Airelles Courchevel stands as a luxurious bolthole, blending 19th-century Austro-Hungarian opulence with French authenticity. The flagship property, designed by architect and interior designer Christophe Tollemer, offers a sumptuous alpine experience at the edge of the 1850 Courchevel ski slopes.

Les Airelles, a snow palace in Courchevel

Boasting 48 rooms, including 15 suites and a breathtaking 500 sq m private apartment on the fourth floor, Les Airelles Courchevel combines warmth and refinement to create an unforgettable retreat. Modern Savoyard-style chalets further enhance the property, providing a true mountain refuge.

Yet, what distinguishes Les Airelles Courchevel is its commitment to generosity and high-end attention to detail. Whether it's the distinctive hand-painted façade, refreshed annually, or the attentive service that creates a homely atmosphere, the hotel stands out. Its ski-from-the-door access to the renowned Trois Vallées area means you can make the most of this extraordinary setting.

Cédric Grolet and Les Airelles, a match made in dessert heaven

Recently, Les Airelles Courchevel partnered with acclaimed French pastry chef Cédric Grolet, marking his inaugural alpine residency. Grolet, a social media sensation with 9.2 million Instagram followers and one of the world's best pâtissiers, oversees the property's viennoiseries, pastries, and desserts, including the legendary dessert table at La Table des Airelles restaurant. Focused on fruit-centric creations and the reinterpretation of traditional French desserts, Grolet commits to bringing a modern twist to the property's culinary experience.

Grolet credits the hotel's flawless hospitality and exceptional team for the success of the partnership, emphasising that 'the enjoyment of a delectable pastry is closely tied to the presence of friendly individuals'. He adds, 'The pastry experience reaches its pinnacle when guests receive a warm welcome upon arriving at the hotel.'

Adding to the culinary excellence, executive chef Adrien Trouilloud recently joined Les Airelles, overseeing the property's four onsite restaurants. La Table des Airelles offers generous breakfast and lunch buffets and elegant evening dinners, while Le Coin Savoyard serves regional cuisine. Palladio, an Italian restaurant, and La Table des Grands Crus, a private dining experience within an impressive wine cellar, further enrich the dining options.

Les Airelles Courchevel is full of winter delights and privileges

Les Airelles Courchevel is not just a haven for gourmands; it also houses La Mer Spa, a sanctuary for pampering, featuring unique cryotherapy treatments, a snow cave, bubbling waterfalls, and sensorial showers. Additionally, it includes a hammam, a jacuzzi heated to 40 degrees, and a luxurious azure pool. Fitness lovers can explore the Three Valleys for an exhilarating workout.

The property's entertainment offerings are as diverse as the surrounding landscape, featuring ski VIP experiences, first tracks on Courchevel slopes, ski touring, Nordic skiing, night sledging, snowmobiling, husky sledge rides, baking classes, heliskiing, and musical nights. Complementing these experiences, the hotel's ski room, BO by Bernard Orcel, provides access to prestigious ready-to-wear brands, top-quality equipment, and exclusive accessories.

