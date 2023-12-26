Les Airelles Courchevel is a one-of-a-kind ski haven
Les Airelles Courchevel offers a truly luxurious stay in the heart of the Trois Vallées
Nestled above the snowy treeline in Courchevel's prestigious Jardin Alpin area, Les Airelles Courchevel stands as a luxurious bolthole, blending 19th-century Austro-Hungarian opulence with French authenticity. The flagship property, designed by architect and interior designer Christophe Tollemer, offers a sumptuous alpine experience at the edge of the 1850 Courchevel ski slopes.
Les Airelles, a snow palace in Courchevel
Boasting 48 rooms, including 15 suites and a breathtaking 500 sq m private apartment on the fourth floor, Les Airelles Courchevel combines warmth and refinement to create an unforgettable retreat. Modern Savoyard-style chalets further enhance the property, providing a true mountain refuge.
Yet, what distinguishes Les Airelles Courchevel is its commitment to generosity and high-end attention to detail. Whether it's the distinctive hand-painted façade, refreshed annually, or the attentive service that creates a homely atmosphere, the hotel stands out. Its ski-from-the-door access to the renowned Trois Vallées area means you can make the most of this extraordinary setting.
Cédric Grolet and Les Airelles, a match made in dessert heaven
Recently, Les Airelles Courchevel partnered with acclaimed French pastry chef Cédric Grolet, marking his inaugural alpine residency. Grolet, a social media sensation with 9.2 million Instagram followers and one of the world's best pâtissiers, oversees the property's viennoiseries, pastries, and desserts, including the legendary dessert table at La Table des Airelles restaurant. Focused on fruit-centric creations and the reinterpretation of traditional French desserts, Grolet commits to bringing a modern twist to the property's culinary experience.
Grolet credits the hotel's flawless hospitality and exceptional team for the success of the partnership, emphasising that 'the enjoyment of a delectable pastry is closely tied to the presence of friendly individuals'. He adds, 'The pastry experience reaches its pinnacle when guests receive a warm welcome upon arriving at the hotel.'
Adding to the culinary excellence, executive chef Adrien Trouilloud recently joined Les Airelles, overseeing the property's four onsite restaurants. La Table des Airelles offers generous breakfast and lunch buffets and elegant evening dinners, while Le Coin Savoyard serves regional cuisine. Palladio, an Italian restaurant, and La Table des Grands Crus, a private dining experience within an impressive wine cellar, further enrich the dining options.
Les Airelles Courchevel is full of winter delights and privileges
Les Airelles Courchevel is not just a haven for gourmands; it also houses La Mer Spa, a sanctuary for pampering, featuring unique cryotherapy treatments, a snow cave, bubbling waterfalls, and sensorial showers. Additionally, it includes a hammam, a jacuzzi heated to 40 degrees, and a luxurious azure pool. Fitness lovers can explore the Three Valleys for an exhilarating workout.
The property's entertainment offerings are as diverse as the surrounding landscape, featuring ski VIP experiences, first tracks on Courchevel slopes, ski touring, Nordic skiing, night sledging, snowmobiling, husky sledge rides, baking classes, heliskiing, and musical nights. Complementing these experiences, the hotel's ski room, BO by Bernard Orcel, provides access to prestigious ready-to-wear brands, top-quality equipment, and exclusive accessories.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the professional she has become today. Before joining the team in 2023, she served as an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
Chunky chains are given a subversive high jewellery spin
High jewellery houses rewrite the rules by way of 1980s tunes and a blast of emeralds, spinels and diamonds
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Priscilla’s costume designer on creating a fashion universe for Sofia Coppola’s movie
Sofia Coppola’s go-to costume designer Stacey Battat breaks down her fashion choices for Priscilla, an intimate exploration of the romance between Priscilla and Elvis Presley
By Orla Brennan Published
-
Giles Nartey translates African rituals into bold design objects
Future Icons: Giles Nartey's boundary-pushing work combines teaching, research and design
By Shawn Adams Published
-
A Domaine Clarence Dillon estates tour offers an unparalleled way to experience Bordeaux
Domaine Clarence Dillon produces some of the world's finest wine. We take a trip to their vineyards to see how
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Peter Beard’s biographer, Christopher Wallace, on writing the wild life of the quintessential Twentieth-Century Man
Author Christopher Wallace traces the footsteps of the original playboy-artist-activist Peter Beard, travelling from Kenya, to the Serengeti, Cassis and beyond
By Christopher Wallace Published
-
Heads up: Nice is an art and design lover’s delight
Beyond sun and sea, Nice is full of cultural and culinary highlights: here’s our pick of its art, food and design destinations
By Imogen Green Published
-
Paris tour: must-sees in the French capital
Our ‘Postcard from Paris’ details a Paris tour for the design-savvy traveller, including sophisticated showrooms, pop-up dining, a verdant hotel, chic chocolates and more
By Amy Serafin Last updated
-
Casa Santa Teresa — Corsica, France
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Hôtel Particulier Villeroy — Paris, France
By Melina Keays Last updated
-
The Signature Suites at Hotel Lutetia — Paris, France
By Melina Keays Last updated
-
Le Coucou — Méribel, France
By Daven Wu Last updated